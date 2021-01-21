Gov. Brian Kemp is asking Georgians to keep practicing safe habits as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continue.
Kemp gave an update Thursday on vaccine distribution in the state, saying that supply is the current barrier in vaccinating residents.
Kemp also urged safety, saying that while the vaccine is here, and despite improved therapeutics, the virus can still kill an individual. Kemp also said that it will take time to reach herd immunity in Georgia with the vaccine.
Kemp asked those who have already had COVID-19 to consider donating their blood plasma, which contains antibodies that are currently used in treatment against the virus.
“Wear a mask, watch your distance, continue washing your hands,” said Kemp.
Over 50% of the total number of vaccines shipped to Georgia have been administered across the state, Kemp said. As of Thursday, the total number of doses administered was 591,438. Despite this news, Kemp said he wanted to urge caution and patience as demand still far outweighs supply.
Kemp said that next week the state will begin receiving the full 120,000-dose allotment from the federal government, which means 50% more supply than the state was previously able to administer. Of the 120,000, 40,000 of those doses have been sent to CVS and Walgreens pharmacies for inoculating nursing home staff and residents.
Locally, both Tanner Medical Centers in Carrollton and Villa Rica requested 3,900 Pfizer vaccines and received the full amount. The two facilities also requested 3,000 Moderna doses each, but have only received 1,000 doses, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
