All Georgians over age 16 will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination starting Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp said.
Kemp made the announcement Tuesday during a prescheduled press briefing for reporters at the State Capitol. It is a major expansion on vaccinations in the state, which previously were being allocated according to a strict timetable. As such, it was not immediately clear whether the state’s supply of the vaccines approved for COVID would be adequate for the new demand.
Hayla Folden, a media representation for District 4 of the Georgia Department of Public Health, a district which includes Carroll County, said health officials learned of the governor’s expansion as he was speaking at the Capitol.
“We are ready, but demand is still higher than our supply,” Folden said by email. “We will continue to provide vaccine appointments as vaccine (supply) allows.”
Tony Montcalm, a spokeSperson for Tanner Health Center, said that the hospital system is “making vaccine available as we receive it from the state.”
When vaccines for the coronavirus first received authorizations for use by the federal government, Georgia had strictly limited their distribution. The first to receive the vaccine in the state were first responders, senior citizens and their caretakers. The next round of distribution was to go to persons in critical industries.
Beginning last week, Kemp ordered that vaccines be given to all persons over age 55. The expansion announced Tuesday would make the vaccines available to the millions of Georgians who are over the age of 16.
The long-awaited expansion comes as Georgia is set to receive another boost in the weekly shipment of vaccines, largely due to the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine that increased the state’s allotment this week to 450,000 doses, according to the governor.
“This is our ticket back to normal,” Kemp said during his Tuesday press briefing. “We’re getting closer to that point every single day.”
As of Tuesday, the state health department was reporting that 3.2 million doses of the vaccine had been administered statewide, with 2.06 million in the state receiving their first dose of the two-dose vaccines.
Still, state officials continue to see “vaccine hesitancy” in rural areas, particularly parts of Georgia south of the Columbus-Macon-Augusta line.
In a show of confidence, Kemp said he is scheduled to get his own first vaccine dose on Friday and has been talking with former University of Georgia football star Champ Bailey to spread awareness in Georgia about the efficacy — and importance — of receiving the vaccine.
“I just want to encourage everybody to get the vaccine,” Kemp said. “We’re seeing this across the country, but especially in the South, we’re seeing vaccine hesitancy.
“There should not be hesitancy. This is a medical miracle.”
State health officials are hoping to vaccinate as many people as possible before time allows the viruses still alive in their human hosts to mutate into other variants that may be vaccine resistant.
The coronavirus has swept across the state since last year. So far, according to DPH, the virus has killed 16,187 Georgians. In Carroll County, the health agency reports that 128 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus and as many as 97 other deaths may be due to the disease.
Carroll County residents who wish to have updates on where and when they might receive the vaccine are invited to visit the tanner.org/vaccine website. Georgians can pre-register for vaccination at the myvaccinegeorgia.com website.
Last week, Tanner officials announced that they had crossed the 10,000 mark of vaccinations in various clinics they have hosted since January.
Capitol Beat News Service reporter Beau Evans contributed reporting for this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.