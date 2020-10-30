Governor Brian P. Kemp on Friday extended the public health state of emergency for COVID-19 through Dec. 9, with only minimal changes made to the order.
The ongoing executive order that outlines rules and guidance for COVID-19 protocol has also been extended.
Meanwhile, health officials in Carroll County, report that since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 3,370 cases of COVID-19 as of Oct. 30. Of these cases, there have been 77 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia DPH also provides weekly updates on COVID-19. In the update for the week of Oct. 10 to Oct. 23, Carroll County was back on the list of counties with high transmission indicators. This is not the first time the county has been placed back on the list after being previously removed.
To be listed, a county must have have had over 100 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents within the last 14 days, and have had over 10% of positive PCR tests for COVID-19. A PCR test determines the presence of a virus in a person’s system.
For the week of Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Carroll County continued to increase by over 5% for positive COVID-19 cases, when compared to the week of Oct. 10 through Oct. 16. This is the second week cases were increasing by over 5%.
When comparing those same time periods, emergency room visits with COVID-19 symptoms also increased by at least 5%, however visits also decreased by at least 5% for visits from individuals with influenza-like illness symptoms.
In Carroll County, DPH reported 229 new positive cases in the last two weeks, as of Oct. 20. The positive rate for tests over the last two weeks was at 12.1%.
Tanner Health System also tracks COVID-19 within its health system and provides weekly updates. The numbers reported by Tanner reflect cases that have been tested or treated within the health system, regardless of the county of patient origin. It does not include any tests performed by the local health department, government agencies, or non-Tanner affiliated clinics.
For the weekly updates with data as recent as Oct. 29, there was a 14.24% positive rate for positive COVID-19 tests.
There have been 34,658 tests performed at the health system during the course of the pandemic, with 4,934 positive test results. A total of 97 tests were awaiting results at the time of the report.
The health system also reported that 30 patients of 181 total licensed beds, or 16.6% of all beds at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton, had patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
At Tanner Medical Center Villa Rica, there were, as of Oct. 29, 12 patients of 145 total licensed beds, or 8.3%.
Higgins General Hospital in Bremen has two of its 25 licensed beds, or 8%, and Tanner Medical Center in East Alabama in Wedowee had zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Carroll County School System, Carrollton City Schools, the University of West Georgia, and West Georgia Technical College all give weekly updates on the virus.
At Carroll County School System, for the week ending Oct. 23 out of the 15,031 students enrolled, 17 students had a positive COVID-19 test or less than one%. There were 224 with possible exposure or symptomatic, or 1.49% of students.
For the 1,868 employees, eight have had a positive test, or less than one%, and eight had possible exposure or were symptomatic.
At Carrollton City Schools as of Oct. 30, there were three students with a positive test out of the 5,394 students enrolled or 0.06%. The number of students quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was 62 or 1.15%.
Of the 576 staff members, there were four employees who had a positive test, or 0.69%. The number of staff quarantined for possible exposure, either at school or outside of school, was also three.
At the University of West Georgia, as of Oct. 28, 11 students and three employees have reported testing positive for COVID-19 during the week Oct. 21 through Oct. 27.
