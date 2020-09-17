Governor Brian Kemp this week opened the door for families to resume their visitations with relatives in long-term care facilities.
While the order also extends the same COVID-19 restrictions as in earlier orders, Kemp’s new order, issued Tuesday, eased restrictions on long term care facility visits and issued guidance on how these visits can be conducted. The order takes effect on September 16 at midnight and runs through September 30.
Long term care facilities, which include nursing homes, have been seriously impacted by the virus, as many residents in these facilities have enhanced risk for the virus due to age or other underlying conditions.
In Carroll County, the Georgia Department of Community Health reports that there are nine facilities that have reported cases since the pandemic started in March. Within these nine facilities, 18 deaths have been reported. Countywide, 63 deaths have been reported among all residents.
The restrictions lifted for long-term care facilities include allowing these facilities to reopen, and while residents will still have to shelter in place, there is now a three-phase system in place for allowing visitation.
Facilities in phase one should focus primarily on controlling infection spread, and for facilities to be placed in this phase, they would be located in communities where there is a 14-day county case rate of over 100 tests per 100,000 residents, or a 14-day county positivity rate of over 10%.
Under phase one, visitation is generally prohibited except for compassionate care situations.
Facilities can process to phase two is if certain conditions are completed, including baseline testing of residents and direct care staff has been conducted, 28 days since the last confirmed or suspected case was resolved, there is no outbreak in the facility, of even non-COVID-19 diseases, if the 14-day county case rate is 50-99 out of 100,000 residents, and 14-day county positivity rate is less than 10%.
This phase has the addition of outside visits as the facility can support.
Phase three is the condition that exists if it has been 28 days since the last COVID-19 confirmed or suspected case, the facility should not have an outbreak in the facility, the 14-day county case rate is less than 50 residents out of 100,000, and the 14-day county positivity rate is less than 5%.
This final phase allows all residents to have the ability to have limited visitation, with a preference for outside visitation when possible
In Carroll County, according to the Department of Public Health, the 14-day county case rate is 159 out of 100,000 residents, as of Sept. 17. This would place all Carroll County facilities in the first phase.
Over the last 14 days as of Sept. 17, the percentage of positive tests in the county was 9.8%
The governor’s order does not change any of the other restrictions to any other establishments such as food establishments, bars, salons, and other facilities.
The ability of local governments to require face coverings also remains in place. However, Villa Rica has been the only location in Carroll County to issue such a requirement.
A shelter in place for the medically fragile and for people who live in long-term care facilities also remains in effect, as well as continuing the ban of large gatherings of 50 people or more, unless social distancing is maintained.
New language was also added to the order that clearly authorizes the community and state to perform inspections at long-term care facilities, and the inspections are subject to specific criteria and restrictions outlined by the Department of Public Health.
