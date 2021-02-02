Local educators praised the state’s governor Tuesday after he announced new legislative priorities for a “teacher pipeline.”
Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, and state education leaders gathered on Tuesday to announce initiatives to keep the state supplied with teachers and to support them via a legislative package they call their “teacher pipeline.”
Kemp is looking to recruit more teachers, particularly minority teachers in conjunction with Georgia’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Kemp’s legislation would require the Professional Standards Commission work with HBCUs to create programs that help recruit more minority teachers into classrooms.
“Our Historically Black Colleges and Universities play a significant role in teacher preparation and they should play a major role in teacher placement,” Kemp said Tuesday. “I want to ensure they lead the charge to create ways to get more minority teachers into our classrooms so students from all backgrounds and ethnicities can see themselves in their teachers.”
As a part of recruitment, Kemp is also targeting the veteran demographic, having said that veterans will have easier access to receive teacher certification. To recruit more teachers, an “Armed Force Veteran Pathway” will be created.
Veterans would also receive priority when it comes to enrollment for teacher preparation and programs under this legislation and there would be mentorship support in the classroom.
Retired teachers under this legislative package will also be able to come back to the classroom, full time, to teach in high-needs areas.
Carroll County School System Superintendent Scott Cowart said that he looks forward to the State’s efforts to increase the pipeline of teachers for public schools.
“Our educational partners, including the University of West Georgia and other post-secondary institutions, have made great strides in the number and quality of teachers available to our system,” said Cowart. “These efforts coupled with the support of Georgia’s leaders will continue to enhance the long-term viability of public education in our state.”
Recently, the University of West Georgia was recognized by U.S. News and World Report as having one of the best online education graduate programs in the nation. UWG ranked No. 118 in the county.
UWG also has a partnership with Carrollton City Schools, using the city schools’ teachers to be on-site student-teacher supervisors. Other programs from Carrollton City Schools that will have its own, localized pipeline include a mentor program and high school program that encourages students to consider teaching as a career.
“We appreciate Gov. Kemp and the state Legislature for taking a proactive stance on addressing some of the concerns about Georgia’s teacher pipeline. Teaching is a hard job and we are grateful for all they are doing to support our kids,” said Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.