Three Carroll County residents were among 25 people appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp this week to serve on various state boards and commissions
The local residents will be serving on the Georgia Board of Natural Resources and the Board of Governors of the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the governor’s office.
Patrick Denney was appointed to a post on the Georgia Board of Natural Resources. The lifelong county resident owns and operates SLM Recycling, Inc., owns interests in SLM Steel & Fabrication, and staffs both Carroll and Heard county convenience centers. He graduated in 1990 from what is now the University of West Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in Marketing. For the past 20 years, he has served as a Sunday school instructor and deacon at his church. He and his wife Lunne have been married for over 30 years and have four children.
Denney joins James “Nick” Ayers who was also appointed to the Natural Resources board this week, while Alfred “Bill” Jones, Delos Yancey, and Winburn “Brother” Stewart were re-appointed to their posts.
Two Carrollton residents were appointed to the Board of Governors of the Georgia World Congress Center Authority.
One of them was Stanley “Aaron” McWhorter, the board chair for North Georgia Turf, Inc. McWhorter and his wife live in Carrollton, and they have three adult children.
Wilson “Ben” Garrett was the other appointee and he is the president and CEO for RA-Lin and Associates, Inc.
Garrett also lives in Carrollton with his wife Kristi, and they have four adult children. He oversees company operations and ensures production efficiency, quality, service, and cost-effective management resources
Other appointments in the Board of Governors of the Georgia World Congress Center Authority include the reappointments of Brian Daniel and Bill Russell.
The other state boards and commissions that received appointments on Tuesday include the State Forestry Commission, State Board for the Registration of Foresters, Board of Trustees of the Georgia Teachers Retirement System, Georgia Board of Public Health, and the Board of Corrections.
