Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday introduced a health-care reform plan after the White House approved waivers to expand Medicaid coverage for Georgians.
The plan will expand coverage to adults with incomes up to 100% of the federal poverty level, which is set to $12,760 for individuals, so long as they meet requirements of working 80 hours per month in a qualifying activity, which include employment, training, education, and volunteering.
Kemp had sought waivers from the federal government to expand Medicaid coverage for uninsured Georgians under The Patients First Act, which the Legislature adopted in 2019. On Thursday, Kemp called a news conference to announce that the White House had approved two of the waivers he had sought.
The first waiver expanded the coverage to those at the poverty level. The second, aimed at serving uninsured Georgians who make too much to qualify for Medicaid but too little to receive insurance premium subsidies through the ACA, is to be signed in the coming days.
“Georgia Pathways and Access will provide access to healthcare insurance for thousands of hardworking Georgians and lower premiums for millions more,” said Kemp. “This bold, innovative approach will lower the uninsured rate, spur competition in the marketplace, enhance the shopping experience for consumers, and improve health outcomes.”
In Carroll County, the U.S. Census’s website reports that approximately 15.2% of residents under the age of 65 are without health insurance.
Using data from 2017, Carroll County had a rate of 16% of uninsured individuals under 65-years-old, or 15,661, according to countyhealthrankings.org, a collaboration between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
A rate of 16% would put Carroll County in the middle of the pack, as the lowest rate in Georgia was 10% for Fayette County and the highest rate was 28% for Echols County.
Healthcare.gov, the Affordable Care Act’s enrollment website, will be blocked under the second waiver, and multiple enrollment portals from the state will be offered instead. Kemp said that since 2016, enrollment through the ACA portal declined by 22%, citing its difficulties.
Kemp also announced that Georgia would be launching a statewide reinsurance program that he said would empower the private sector and subsequently lower costs.
Georgia Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, praised the governor’s plan, saying that it would help “hundreds of thousands, if not millions,” of Georgia residents.
“You’ve heard me say this before, but with your healthcare and healthcare coverage, you had the choice between accessibility, affordability, or quality,” said Dugan.” You shouldn’t pick one, you should have all three. Because of the cost-effectiveness of what we’re doing, now you don’t have to choose. You can have all three. That’s what we’ve been looking for is to provide healthcare coverage to all Georgians, not just those that can most afford it.”
Times-Georgian Staff Writer Michael O’Hearn and The Capitol Beat News Service contributing reporting for this article.
