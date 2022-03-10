Judge Meng Lim qualified this week to run for reelection as superior court judge for the Tallapoosa Circuit.
At the same time, attorneys are preparing for Lim’s day in court, according to a new schedule posted on the Georgia Supreme Court website.
Lim was investigated by the Judicial Qualifications Commission and as a result of the investigation, the commission filed a complaint with the Court in July 2021. The complaint listed 16 alleged ethical violations including showing partiality to a friend and use of his office for personal gain in reference to an alleged workplace affair and his treatment of a friend in Haralson County Drug Court, which he oversees. The Commission amended its complaint on Jan. 28 adding eight more charges of ethical violations after investigating more complaints.
Lim has not filed a response to the new charges, but in September filed a response to the first charges. He denied many of the allegations and said that the other allegations did not rise to the level of formal charges.
Judges in accountability courts such as the drug court are different than in typical courts because they are designed to create a relationship between the judge and the participants, his response said.
“The effectiveness of the court often depends upon the judge’s personal involvement and use of judicial authority to change the behavior of the litigants,” his response said, citing Rule 2.11 in the Canons Rule and Commentary of the Judicial Qualification Commission regarding the accountability courts.
Additionally, a statement released when he qualified for the election addressed the charges.
“I have a proven track record of putting citizens above petty politics and divisive partisanship. Instead of bowing down to the ‘good ole boys’ — who have tried for years to discredit and destroy me with baseless attacks — I doubled down on doing the right thing,” Lim wrote. “I’m proud to be the People’s Judge and humbly ask for the continued support of voters in the Tallapoosa Circuit. With your vote of confidence and trust, I will continue to put people ahead of politics.”
The Court filed a schedule for the proceedings on Feb. 16 after a teleconference with counsel for both parties.
Lim and attorneys for the Commission will have to exchange witness lists and provide all evidence they have gathered by March 21. By April 18, the attorneys will have to exchange lists of witnesses they intend to call during the final hearing. All charge disputive motions need to be filed by May 2 with any rebuttals filed by May 23. The final hearing then will be set after consultation with the parties, the scheduling order states.
