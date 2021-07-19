Carroll County Farm Bureau Director Chuck Joiner will be serving as chairman of the state Farm Bureau Beef Committee for a second term.
The Georgia Farm Bureau was founded in 1937, and serves as the state’s largest general farm organization, with offices in 158 of Georgia’s 159 counties.
Joiner, who is originally from Alabama, said he has been involved in agriculture since he was a little boy. Now, he runs a cattle operation with his grandson, Jack Dyer.
“I grew up on a farm and we always had cows,” said Joiner. “Where I grew up we had peanuts, soy beans, corn, and livestock.
“In this part of the country, its mainly poultry and beef cattle. So, I said well, I love cows, so that’s what I’m going to do.”
After graduating from high school, he received his bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Auburn University.
Currently, Joiner serves as a board member and treasurer for the Georgia Beef Board. In addition, Joiner is also a member of Carroll County Cattlemen’s Association and Carroll County Young Farmers Association.
“I enjoy it,” said Joiner. “What we try to do is help all the cattlemen in the state being that we work for the industry.”
In the past, Joiner served as a president of the Georgia Cattlemen’s Association and chairman of the board of the Carroll County Livestock Sales Barn.
Joiner leads the Georgia Farm Bureau’s (GFB) Beef Cattle Committee in shaping GFB’s policy relating to beef production in Georgia.
“We’re just working on the betterment of the industry,” said Joiner. “It’s very important during this time especially with all the things we have working against us such as our product being classified as fake meat.”
The committee is one of GFB’s 20 commodity advisory committees, made up of ranchers from around the state.
GFB offers its members a wide variety of benefits, including insurance. However, enrollment in any of the member benefits is optional and not a requirement for membership.
According to UGA Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development, Georgia cattlemen produced $666.1 million worth of beef in 2019.
Carroll County produced 21,500 head of cattle in 2019, which was more than any other county in Georgia, and the total farm gate value of cattle produced in Carroll County was $12.125 million.
According to the Georgia Cattlemen’s Association, beef cattle are produced in all of the state’s 159 counties, and Georgia cattlemen raise more than 1 million head of cattle annually.
“It’s my job and other board members job to get the truth out there and share what’s really going on in the industry,” said Joiner. “Being involved in the committee allows us to have a way for our voices to be heard especially since there’s so few of us that we get overlooked.
“For that reason, it was an honor to be nominated since there are a lot of of producers in the state.”
