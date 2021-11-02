Jan Johnson will serve another term on Bowdon's city council.
After votes were counted in Tuesday night's election, Johnson came away with 168 (75%) votes to 57 (25%) votes for challenger Rhonda Keith.
Johnson was raised in Bowdon and graduated from Bowdon High before getting graduating from West Georgia College and the University of North Carolina and Duke University. She has enjoyed a 30-year career in education serving as counselor at Bowdon High for 22 years. In her previous terms on the Bowdon council, she served on the Bowdon Board of Ethics as well as the Bowdon Historic Preservation Commission.
In a way, Johnson wants to finish what has been started. Last month, she said wanted “to help facilitate the completion of major projects we have begun.”
“We are in the midst of a great push to improve our infrastructure as well as other quality of life projects and I would hate to walk away before our goals are reached,” Johnson said.
She called improvement of infrastructure “the top priority beginning with our water treatment plant which we have already begun to update.”
She also said the water distribution system was “equally important.”
Work on resurfacing city streets and remodeling the former Bowdon Primary School Building for use as City Hall facilities continues.
She said last month that “public safety remains a top priority for us as we hope not only to provide new facilities for police headquarters at the renovated municipal complex but also to provide updated equipment for our officers” as well as quality of life issues such as providing parks and recreation facilities are important.”
