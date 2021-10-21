A history teacher from Temple was selected as the finalist Thursday as the Carroll County School District’s Teacher of the Year 2022-23.
John Garner from Temple High School was named the Teacher of the Year, while Lee Burson from Central High was named the runner-up.
Garner said he felt “a lot of pride” in being named the county’s Teacher of the Year.
“I work with a lot of amazing teachers,” Garner said. “Just to be named Teacher of the Year at the school level was a great honor.”
“But I grew up here,” Garner added. “Graduated from Mt. Zion 20 years ago, and to come back and feed into a community that fed me so for so many years has been a great honor.”
Nominees from each school were also recognized at the celebration as well as community representatives who served as judges and sponsors for the Teacher of the Year event.
The following are the 24 teachers who were selected by their schools: Debra Phillips (Bowdon Elementary); Missy Busby (Bowdon Middle); Laura Edwards (Bowdon High); Brittney Miller (Bay Springs Middle); Amy Worthy (College & Career Academy North); Deana Crews (College & Career Academy South); Kate Nicholson (Central Elementary); Tim Duffey (Central Middle); Brooke Worsham (Glanton-Hindsman Elementary); Vicki Parker (Ithica Elementary); Kerri Moore (Mt. Zion Elementary); Mark Richardson (Mt. Zion Middle); Shannon Rainwater (Mt. Zion High); Teresa Stewart (Providence Elementary); Christina Shoemaker (Roopville Elementary); James Kirk (Sharp Creek Elementary); Kasheena Hudson (Sand Hill Elementary); Taryn Layman (Temple Elementary); Tracie Cooper (Temple Middle); Brittany Gore (Villa Rica Elementary); Pamela Levett (Villa Rica Middle); Carl Jordan (Villa Rica High); and Casey Traylor (Whitesburg Elementary).
Judges included: Mrs. Susan Hale, Bank of North Georgia; Dr. Jill Drake, University of West Georgia; and Mr. Jimmy Garrett, Midway Church.
Sponsors included: Edgenuity, KBS, NG Turf, Roopville Road Baptist Church, Sports Turf, Security Solutions, Southern A&E, LLC, Jill Duncan State Farm, Chuck Conerly, J&R Construction, Professional Association of Educators, Value Teachers, Kroger, Flicker and Flame, American Pie, Chick-fil-A, and Gallery Row.
As winner, Garner received a $1,000 check from the school, as well as a $1,000 supplement for each year he continues to teach in Carroll County.
And as runner-up, Burson received a $500 check.
“We are very proud of Garner and Burson as well as each of this year’s nominees,” said Scott Cowart, superintendent. “They are truly deserving of the honor of representing their schools and our district as the best of the best.”
Garner is a middle and high school social studies teacher, who, administrators say, is extremely passionate about his discipline. He received his credentials in education from the University of West Georgia, where he received a Bachelor of Art in history and secondary education.
Additionally, Garner received a master’s in education with a concentration in social studies and a specialist in secondary education and history.
Garner joined the staff at THS in 2020. He currently teaches Advanced Placement Human Geography, AP United States history, and on level United States history at THS.
County officials say that Garner has demonstrated passion for inspiring students to engage in learning about history in a variety of ways. Under his leadership, the THS History Club was one of only five clubs to earn national recognition last year.
Additionally, Garner coordinates the annual Invest 30 event to encourage community members and alumni to connect with and support THS students. He also leads the THS wrestling and cross country programs.
Burson is a 28-year veteran educator who currently teaches Spanish at CHS. Burson earned his Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Baylor University.
He said he intended to teach Literature and writing in his first language. However, a local need for a Spanish teacher changed the trajectory of his career.
Burson earned his master’s in Education from the State University of West Georgia, and a specialist in Education in teaching and learning foreign language from Georgia State University.
He has done Fulbright-Hays teacher exchanges to Costa Rica and Peru. He has also studied and traveled in London, Mexico, and Ecuador.
This is Burson’s fourth consecutive year at Central. He currently teaches novice Spanish and Spanish for Heritage Language learners to students in grades 10-12.
Before teaching at Central, Burson taught Spanish at Carrollton High School for 20 years as well as at Heard County High School.
“What an exciting night to celebrate an amazing group of educators,”
said Christi Teal, assistant superintendent of Human Resources.
“We are fortunate in Carroll County to have the best, most caring teachers that carry the banner for our organization. Their dedication and hard work is what makes our district a premier choice for all students.”
Burson said it was “a complete honor” to be chosen as runner-up, and said he felt as though he wasn’t worthy of the honor.
“We are just like our own students. Sometimes we question whether we are worthy being even recognized,” Burson said. “Every single day is a challenge. It’s an awesome opportunity and that’s a blessing.”
