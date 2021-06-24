Initial jobless claims in Carroll County continued to decline in May, although the county’s unemployment rose just slightly, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.
Figures released on Thursday showed that initial county claims for unemployment decreased 16% in May, continuing to reflect the economic turnaround ongoing since the first of the year.
When compared to last year’s pandemic economy, the claims rate was about 85% below the May 2020, rate.
Across the 10-county Three Rivers region, of which Carroll County is a part, the unemployment claims rate was 10% below what it was in April, and 88% lower than it was last May.
Overall, both the county and the region saw an over-the-month and over-the-year decrease across all categories, according to the DOL release.
“This is a step in the right direction,” Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler said in the statement. “Increasing the amount of people in our labor force is critical for us to continue to improve.
Still, the unemployment rate in Carroll County increased by 0.1 percentage points over April’s figures, reaching 3.7%. But one year ago, the county’s May unemployment rate was 9.6%.
The county’s labor force decreased in May, dropping down by 224 people to 55,428. Compared to last May, however, that number is up by 1,516.
Carroll County ended May with 53,393 people employed, up by 4,666 as compared to last year.
Across the Three Rivers region, which also includes Heard, Coweta, Troup, Meriwether, Spaulding, Butts, Pike, Lamar and Upson counties, the unemployment rate remained unchanged, staying at 3.8%. A year ago, the rate was 9.9%.
The region’s labor force decreased in May by 567, totaling 249,850. That number is up by 6,044 from the total in May 2020.
The labor department’s online job listing service, employgeorgia.com , show that there were 1,164 active job postings in Carroll County during May. Region wide, there were 4,930 job postings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.