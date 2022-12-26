The Rev. Jimmy Capers Hearn, 80, of Whitesburg, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
He was born March 6, 1942, in the Burwell Community to the late W.D. “Bill” Hearn and the late Mary Crumbley Hearn.
Updated: December 26, 2022 @ 8:25 pm
The Rev. Hearn retired as a Methodist Minister with over 50 years of service to the Church. He also retired from Sony Music after 20 years of service. He was an active member of Freeman Memorial Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Mrs. Josephine “Jo” Hearn; brother, W.E. Hearn; and sister, Martha Dale Beck.
Survivors include his sons, Jeffery S. Hearn of Newnan and James C. Hearn of Dahlonega; and nephew, John David Beck.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with the Rev. Winston Skinner officiating. Interment will follow St. Paul’s Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, from 4-7 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
