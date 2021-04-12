Jennings making the most of a Capitol time

Could there be a better — or worse time, depending on your perspective — way to journey into the world of politics at the United States capitol?
Jake Jennings, Carrollton High alumnus and soon-to-be graduate of The University of Georgia, saw a fence go up in Washington, D.C., and saw it go down. He’s working as an intern at the same place that was targeted for an attempted insurrection on Jan. 6 of this year, as part of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Institute and Foundation program.
The names he drops into conversation are those who lived and made their impact on the American political landscape a long, long time ago, yet are still relevant today.
The one name Jennings doesn’t like to drop is his own, but he’s full of insight that bears heeding.
“With the people I had around me my whole life, it would have been hard to fail,” said Jennings, noting his hometown influences. “I came up under Mark Albertus. He was the principal at Carrollton High (now the superintendent for Carrollton City Schools). He created a great environment. Richard Bracknell (debate coach) is one of my closest friends and was a great mentor to me. I think he was instrumental in spurring my interest in politics. I’m always thankful for that foundation.”
Jennings is majoring in political science at UGA, and he said that with the diverse group of students the campus attracts, it’s easy for anyone to find a niche. It also teaches students how to work with people from all over the world. Now he is in the internship program in Washington that is highly diverse, so much so that he is working around fellow students from Eastern European countries like Poland and Latvia.
“I figured for my last semester, the way things were with COVID-19, I wanted to take half a foot out of the pool and towards the real world,” said Jennings. “The program is The Leadership and The American Presidency. It’s a deep dive into leadership using case studies throughout American history. There are also some economics classes and government classes. It’s been a great transitional period for me.”
Through an application and interview process, Jennings was awarded the scholarship and “jumped” on it. He said he knows what he wants pretty quickly. Programs are offered for varying age groups and can even send students to foreign lands.
“It kind of led me into what I’m going to do next,” said Jennings. “There’s a candidate for Senate in Georgia who hasn’t announced yet. He’s a UGA graduate. There are rumblings he is going to run. I got connected to him through some White House fellows up here. He really embodies everything that I’ve learned in this experience. I think he’s exactly what our country needs.”
Jennings is talking about Latham Saddler who, according to reports from ajc.com, is a banking executive, former Navy SEAL and former White House fellow considering a run in 2022 against Raphael Warnock, who won the special election runoff over incumbent Kelly Loeffler in January.
“He’s worked on prison reform at the White House,” said Jennings. “It was interesting that opportunity fell into my lap at this point and time. It seems the older I get, the less I believe in coincidences. I’m looking forward to jumping in with that campaign.”
Jennings himself will graduate in May.
“It was really an interesting time to be in D.C.,” he said. “I think it will be great to one day tell my kids I was there when the fence came up and I was there when the fence came down. The first couple of months were a little annoying. You couldn’t walk where you wanted to go. You see these young National Guardsmen who have lives and school. The last thing they probably want to be doing is standing out in the cold every night.
“But it was good to see the sun come out in the spring and everybody’s shoulders relaxed a little bit. They moved the fences and let some of those guys go home. It seems there’s some relief and happiness in the air. It’s been great to see in this town.”
But the whole idea of an uprising against the American government can be unnerving to some.
“I think no matter where you go, especially in this day and age, there are always easily manipulated groups of people,” said Jennings. “I think that’s becoming more so the case as we carry our rectangles around in our pocket and stare at them every chance we get. I think that is a product of lack of communication between individuals. I think that’s something we really need to return to in this country.”
Jennings said his internship program stresses communication and understanding everyone’s experiences and background, and communicating strengths and weaknesses. That’s opposed to falling back to those who think as you do.
“I think competition of ideas is intrinsic to our country,” he said. “Only through civil discourse can we flush out the differences in those ideas and figure out which ones work best.”
Jennings serves in the office of 8th District of Georgia Rep. Austin Scott. He said that office and the one of Rep. Drew Ferguson, who represents his home county in District 3, share a strong rapport. While this is a major learning experience, he feels there is still much more knowledge to gain.
“I have a zero excuse mentality and I tend to think once I’ve made my mind up I’m right more often than not,” said Jennings. “I can thank Richard Bracknell for that.
“Here, it gives you a great opportunity to check yourself constantly. I mean to stop and evaluate from a different perspective, to try to understand how you are being perceived. Not that I think people should worry what others think of them. It’s crucial to understanding each other.
“This program has really helped me develop what I think any good leader should have. There’s no desire for compromise or to understand the opposing side or to reach a solution that is utilitarian. It’s a race to the end. I believe in people over politics. No matter your background or what you’ve done or what you believe, we can find common ground with each other when we talk to each other. We don’t let our rectangle in the pocket determine everything we perceive about the other group.”
Jennings doesn’t see that as a hopeless dream. He goes back to the Founding Fathers and the institutions they established, and while things look contentious, he’s learned about a time when at least one Representative used a walking cane against a Senator in the 1850s.
“I have unwavering faith that we have all the tools and the foundation in this nation to overcome partisan bickering,” said Jennings.
He also ponders the role of social media and how modern technology can be a “scourge.” That is what he means by the “rectangle in the pocket.”
Jennings doesn’t have the answer nor doesn’t know if regulation is the answer because it can make the plight of people in another country clear through live video.
“In other cases, that same advantage is exploited,” he said, using Jan. 6 as the prime example. “The impetus is on the individual to be more informed and be more proactive to understand how he or she is being affected by that, and try to mitigate some of the negative impacts.”
As for where he sees himself ultimately landing in this new pool in the real world, Jennings can see himself in a lot of places in a lot of roles. One possible role is that of the lobbyist.
“I’m passionate about articulating issues,” he said. “Lobbyists have been demonized … for good reason. There have been quite a few bad lobbyists. But you always knew it was spring in the 1890s when Susan B. Anthony was parading around in her red shawl lobbying representatives for women’s right to vote. It’s a useful tool, necessary, protected by the First Amendment. It’s a good way for me to use my aptitudes to serve other people.”
