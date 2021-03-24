After coming to Carrollton almost 50 years ago as a junior transfer to what was then known as West Georgia College, where he earned a business degree in 1975, Daniel Jackson, president and CEO of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, has announced his retirement and is looking forward to seeing what the next stage of his life holds.
“Not necessarily retiring per se, just changing focus,” Jackson said.
“I’m pretty confident that I am not totally going into retirement. But emotionally, physically and spiritually I know that it is going to be a change.”
He noted that he has not only talked to many friends about retirement, but their wives as well.
“Retiring will not only affect me but my wife and family as well,” he explained.
During his years in Carrollton, Jackson has played integral roles in a myriad of businesses and organizations. He was involved with opening the first Baskin-Robbins here and the Country Cobbler shop at Courtyard Square, in addition to being president of the Carrollton Main Street program when it was first organized locally.
However, he is probably most associated by longtime Carrollton residents with The Squire Shop men’s clothing store. While attending West Georgia College, he earned a degree in business in 1975 and worked part-time for Charles Willis at The Squire Shop.
“What began as part-time turned into full-time, and then I became a co-owner of the store with Charles.” he said.
Jackson credits Willis with being not only a close friend, but his mentor.
“He’s probably the best educator that I have ever had,” he said.
From 1998 to 2001 Jackson was in a leadership role at Carroll EMC, focusing on commercial, marketing and retail products.
To say that business has been in his blood since he worked part time in men’s clothing stores in his hometown of Cedartown and nearby Rome as a teenager and later in Carrollton would be an understatement.
“Working in business has enabled me to meet a lot of wonderful people through my years at Carroll EMC and The Squire Shop before that,” Jackson said. “It’s a wonderful place to live and raise a family.”
Jackson’s wife Carol has also been heavily involved in various activities in Carrollton, having worked in admissions and marketing at West Georgia and teaching math and science in elementary school.
“Carol and I are looking forward to spending more time with our kids and grandkids,” Jackson said.
That will undoubtedly include a few trips to Mozambique, Africa, where their daughter, Katie, and her husband have been missionaries for the last 13 years.
Son Russ works at the Chick-fil-A corporate headquarters in Atlanta.
Jackson will also probably be spending more time riding his bike on the Carrollton GreenBelt. He recently made the entire 18-mile circuit not once, but twice, despite having had three knee surgeries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.