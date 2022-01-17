Izzy, the name that was attached by the National Weather Service to the winter storm that precipitated advisories and warnings in portions of Georgia and up the east coast, fizzled locally.
Although Georgia Governor Brian Kemp included Carroll County in a list of nearly 90 counties that were covered by his State of Emergency order issued Saturday, the predictions of hazardous weather caused by snow, sleet, and ice largely failed to materialize here.
Nevertheless, just to be prepared if needed, Carroll County Communications Director Ashley Hulsey said Monday that county road crews had their trucks gassed up and loaded to combat whatever Mother Nature brought. Fortunately, however, although there were reports of light snow in the area, there was negligible accumulation.
"We fared very well," Hulsey reported Monday morning.
"It didn't stick to the roads to any degree, and we didn't hear of any reported outages," she said.
Although there was light snow that fell in northern portions of Carroll County during the weekend, there was little accumulation, certainly nothing like the 2-5 inches of snow that closed roads and caused power outages in northeast Georgia. Early Monday morning reports indicated that several roadways in Rabun and Habersham counties were impassable, either because of ice or fallen trees.
Also, scattered power outages were reported.
"Fortunately, although many of our people were on standby and ready to respond, they did not have to be called out for any serious weather related issues in our area," Hulsey said.
However, citizens residing in other sections of the state such as Pickens, Gilmer, and Habersham counties did experience loss of power with restoration not expected for some isolated areas until Monday or later.
Poweroutage.us was showing 18,926 outages statewide on its website at 1 p.m. Monday.
Carroll EMC sometimes sends crews to assist in restoring power to areas outside its service area that are affected by downed power lines, not only in Georgia but to other states as well.
As of Monday afternoon, forecasters are calling for a 30% chance of more snow on Friday.
