All incumbents for the Carrollton City School board have qualified for re-election with no opposition in the upcoming November election.
The seats that were open were seat 2, held by Katie Williams, seat 3, held by Jason Mount, and the at-large seat held by David Godwin.
The qualifying period closed on Friday, Aug. 20. Elections are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2. There will be two weeks of early voting starting Oct. 25.
According to city officials, all candidates seeking seats on the school board must be a registered voter in the City of Carrollton for a period of 12 months prior to the election, live in the ward they are qualifying for, as well as be at least 21 years of age. The same applies to the school board at-large seat.
The seats are generally four-year terms and the newly-elected will begin their terms in January.
Ward 2
Katie Williams, will be serving her third consecutive term in office for Ward 2. Williams has been a resident of Carroll County for 46 years.
She is an administrative assistant with a local law firm. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of West Georgia.
Williams told the Times-Georgian on Monday that she is ready to serve another term as the Ward 2 board member.
“I’ve completed now eight years,” said Williams. “We have a fantastic group of people on our board, and we work well together. We are a cohesive board, and I still have two children in the school system.
“There is still work to be done. In a time like a pandemic, there’s no handbook on how to keep kids safe in school. We have done a really amazing job since March of 2020.”
For now, Williams said that she will not be putting a time limit on how many terms she serves.
“I’m not ready to step down just yet,” said Williams. “I’ll see at the end of this term if I would feel the need to run one more time. That would get my youngest daughter through.
“School board is different than any other elected official position. Not only do we need to serve and protect our own community, but we are also advocates throughout the state for public education.”
Williams said that working as an elected official for the city school system is a unique experience that also takes a lot of years to learn the ins and outs of the community.
“Every single term when our legislators go back into session there is usually new laws that are passed,” said Williams.“Experience is key with this type of position.
“Nothing is more important than our children. That was something I did not know eight years ago, so it feels good to have that experience under my belt, for sure.”
Williams told the Times-Georgian on Monday that she was not surprised about not having any challengers for this election. According to Williams, the job already entails a lot, especially adding on the pandemic.
“I was not surprised that I did not have any challengers,” said Williams. “I really don’t think anybody wants this job right now. This is not something that I think is popular. There are a lot of opinions.
“There are a lot of people who want to give opinions, but not many people who want to be tasked with making these difficult decisions. For that, the experience has really paid off for us right now, because you get a thick skin being in this position for so long. You can’t take anything personally. We listen to the community, the students, and the parents.”
At-Large
David Godwin will be serving his fourth consecutive term in office as an at-large representative. Godwin has been a resident of Carroll County for 17 years.
Godwin told the Times-Georgian on Monday that in the upcoming term, he is excited to continue some of the work that the board has already begun.
“I love our school system,” said Godwin. “It was never really a consideration on running again. As long as the community is willing to have me for the next four years, I am committed to serving.
“I think we have a lot of opportunities at the school, so I look forward to continuing the work with the board on some of our initiatives.”
Although Godwin does not have any challengers, he said that the potential for an opponent was certainly on his mind.
“I am grateful for the confidence that the community has for me and the other two qualifying board members,” said Godwin.
Just like Williams, Godwin said he hopes to serve the board until there is no need for him.
“Again, this school system and community mean so much to me and my family,” said Godwin. “I look forward to always serving in any way I can.”
Ward 3
Jason Mount will be serving his fourth consecutive term in office for Ward 3 and in 2018, served as chairman of the board.
Mount has been a resident of Carroll County for 17 years. He is an emergency room physician at Tanner Medical Center. Mount also works throughout the west Georgia region with Eagle Scouts and is working with youth at his church.
Mount did not return messages seeking comment about his apparent re-election to the board.
