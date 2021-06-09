Improvements expected at WGTC under new leadership

The newly elected president at West Georgia Technical College has plans to build more relationships within the west Georgia community.
Dr. Julie Post, former Vice President of Student Affairs at Gwinnett Technical College (GTC), started her new role at WGTC on April 16.
She began her journey as a high school teacher in Ohio, where she spent seven years before moving to Georgia to work as an adjunct instructor. After serving in both positions, Post joined GTC in 2005.
“I have been in the technical college system for about 18 years,” said Post. “In being a high school teacher, I spent a great deal of time working with students. There are some students that have really supportive families that are driven, and they know what their next steps are.
“You have some students that you are just trying to help graduate high school, and then you have that group of students in the middle that nobody is supporting or telling them that they can do whatever they want to do, and I think there is opportunity there to help them realize their potential.”
According to Post, students in the technical college system are accepted at whatever level they are, which is one of the reasons she chooses to work in the technical school system versus the university system.
“We aren’t picky with the students about their academic level,” said Post. “We focus on getting them to where they need to be. We just want them to be able to get into a career that is going to make them and the community successful by supporting one another.
“I firmly believe the university system has a place,” she continued. “There are enough students to go around and we have great relationships with them. A student can go right into a technical college, complete their degree, and start their career, which is a reason I just feel like this is the place I want to be to support students.”
Post said her biggest focus for this year is building relationships within the community. Relationships are very important, she said, and by building and fostering new relationships, individuals build long-term trust, credibility, and commitment to the community, which then gives people more confidence in themselves.
“One thing I have noticed that WGTC does a lot of, is to build partnerships and relationships,” said Post. “So I think that we will really continue to build on those to try to reach out to the businesses in our area, and build those partnerships of how we can support them with employees that they need and train the students here, so that supports our community members.
At GTC, Post redesigned the way GTC serves students by providing the students with a One-Stop Enrollment Support Center, where students are nurtured outside the classroom during their educational journey.
The west Georgia area is a large service delivery area of seven counties, including nine public school districts, seven economic development agencies, seven chambers — and a few mayors and city council which she said can be very challenging.
“We are doing a lot more work with the K-12 system as well as the University of West Georgia. We want to make sure there are partnerships on both sides, and continue to help develop the economic areas of the seven counties we serve so they can bring businesses in since that is what we are about, making Georgia the greatest state to work in. We want to do our part in it.”
However, Post said that she has a great staff to work with who are already working to serve the counties in many different capacities.
“I think that having to deal with individuals from all of these areas will be something I will find challenging as one person,” said Post. “But then again I have a great senior staff who will be working alongside me to get everything done strategically and attentively.
“We just had the GOAL winner for the state, so that was big for West Georgia Tech because that was the first time ever in the history of the college for us to win state, so that’s a big deal. When you hear those student stories, that’s what makes us do what we do every day. We are changing lives, so that’s what drives me to get up every day.”
The Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) program focuses on excellence in technical education, where the winner then serves as the statewide student of the year and ambassador for technical education in Georgia.
After serving 16 years at GTC, Post was ready for a change of scenery. During an interview with the Times-Georgian, she said that her daughter has just recently graduated, so she found herself in the west Georgia area, where she plans to make effective changes here at WGTC.
“I have been in the system for a while now, and I have noticed that some institutions are just not for me,” said Post. “I don’t know much about the west Georgia area, but I have worked very closely with a lot of people here. I have known a couple of the previous presidents, and when you judge your current college against other institutions you kind of know who falls into similarities.
“So I knew there would be some kind of similarities in programming, and size so that mattered. But I also looked at it from the perspective of I am not a city girl, so I am enjoying being out here where it is more rural. This side of the state is growing, and it’s a great opportunity to be here and be a part of that. I spotted that, knew it was going to be a great opportunity, and just can’t wait to be a part of the change.”
