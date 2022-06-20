Weather isn't just dangerous for the homeless in winter. Summer also has challenges.
Co-Founder of the non-profit organization Impact West Georgia, Kathy Parsons, is advocating for a permanent facility for the homeless during the heat of the Georgia summer .
The ultimate goal of Impact West Georgia this summer is to offer some relief in this “extreme heat” to homeless and elderly who are “at a high risk,” per Parsons.
Since 2005, Impact West Georgia addresses the needs of the vulnerable population of Carroll County. According to Parsons, the organization operates under a “three-fold umbrella” which are homelessness, veteran services and adult and community education.
“We work to overcome tough challenges not addressed by other organizations,” Parsons said.
Parsons said the community needs a permanent facility where water and relief from extreme temperatures can be offered.
“Even construction workers and others who work outside will go home at night and get some relief. Often the homeless don’t even have access to enough water to stay hydrated in these extreme temperatures and have no respite even at night. Our goal is a permanent shelter so access to help is readily available whenever it is needed,” Parsons said.
Last year, the city of Carrollton and City Manager David Brooks searched hard for a temporary solution by offering the WPA Center.
“Believe me, it was a blessing,” Parsons said.
However, Parsons added that the WPA Center is heavily booked with events and is not available often when Impact West Georgia needs it.
“We were able to move to Christ The King Church last year when the WPA building was not available," she said. "The bottom line is we need a permanent building. Using temporary facilities means packing and unpacking, storing cots, linens and supplies off site every time the center is not open. Then doing it all over again when you have to open back up or move from one place to another. We only have a few days notice of cold weather to get all the volunteers and meals lined up for reopening. Another reason why we need to hire a director, while still relying heavily on volunteers, to coordinate and maintain the facility,” Parsons said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while heat related deaths and illnesses are preventable, there are over 67,000 emergency room visits due to heat every year, almost 10,000 hospitalizations each year and 702 deaths.
On the Coalition for the Homeless website, the first thing they list for the homeless is to find a cooling center.
“If one must be exposed to extreme heat it is imperative that they stay hydrated and out of the sun when possible," Parsons said. Keep socks clean and dry, all of which may be impossible for the homeless.”
The community can assist the homeless during this summer by having water available in the car. Parsons said the water won’t keep the homeless from experiencing heat related illness, but it is helpful for hydration.
The community can also support the establishment of a center for the homeless to get out of the heat, Parsons said.
“That could be someone who has a building to donate to this cause or at least a long term low cost lease. The community can support the establishing of such a center by donating designated funds to Impact West Georgia specifically toward this initiative,” Parsons said. “Besides the expense of setting up, we also need to hire someone to manage the center. Having operated a shelter during this past winter’s cold weather season, and working with the homeless for years now, I know firsthand that it requires good management who will focus on providing the services needed to truly impact the needs of those who would take advantage of having such a place.”
Parsons welcomes the community to contact her at kparsons@impactwestga.org or 770-834-4007 if anyone has any further questions or a possible building that could be used for the shelter.
“West Georgia is a wonderful place to live. The community and our city and county officials care," Parsons said. "We have to work together and make a concerted effort to make sure that everyone in our community feels safe and that those less fortunate are not alone in their struggles, often to just survive."
