With this year’s flu season fast approaching, health care professionals are concerned that this year’s season could be exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amy Eubanks is a board-certified internal medicine physician with Primary Care of Bremen, part of Tanner Medical Group, who said that the chief concern this year is how the current pandemic will affect the flu season.
“We don’t have a lot of research into how you’d treat the flu and COVID-19, but early indications suggest a pretty severe level of illness is possible,” said Eubanks.
Eubanks said that research out of the United Kingdom suggests that it is possible to be inflected with both influenza and COVID-19 at the same time, and simultaneous infection could be extremely dangerous.
Because of that danger, Eubanks said that it is vital, this year especially, to get the annual flu shot. Receiving the flu shot is always important, and Eubanks suggests that getting it sooner is better.
A person who has never had the flu before is most likely just lucky, not immune, Eubanks said, and could still get sick.
“Some people end up with mild flu symptoms and write it off as a cold. It doesn’t mean they didn’t have the flu, and it doesn’t mean they weren’t contagious and able to spread the flu to others,” said Eubanks.
Eubanks also noted that there’s no evidence that taking a flu shot will increase risk of coronavirus infection.
If someone develops flu-like symptoms, Eubanks suggests contacting a primary care provider.
A nasal swab might be needed to confirm the flu, and antiviral drugs can be prescribed to treat it.
“It’s especially important to contact your provider at the onset of symptoms if you are in a group at higher risk of complications or severe illness,” said Eubanks.
People in that category include people aged 65-year-old and older, people with chronic diseases, those with weakened immune systems and others.
For those 65-year-old and older, there is also a more potent vaccine, which generates the needed level of immune response.
When it comes to stopping the spread of both influenza and COVID-19, the same prevention measures can be used, in addition to vaccinations.
This includes social distancing, hand hygiene, widespread use of masks, avoiding exposure to people who are sick, and avoiding crowds.
Eubanks said that the evidence from the southern hemisphere, which has already had its flu season, show that these measures for preventing COVID-19 have also cut down on the level of influenza significantly.
“People need to know that the flu really can be dangerous — including for your loved ones who might be more vulnerable to the disease,” said Eubanks. “That’s why it’s so important to take precautions to protect yourself against the flu and COVID-19 both. Get your flu shot and do what you must to keep yourself and those around you healthy.
