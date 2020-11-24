With a portion of Carroll County and west Georgia being a food desert, the impacts can be disproportionately felt by specific groups of people.
Poverty can be a common denominator when determining food insecurity. For those with low incomes, fresh and healthy foods, when available, can be more expensive than their less healthy counterparts, and it may be necessary for some to trade healthy foods for paying bills and meeting basic needs.
The United States Department of Agriculture, using information last updated in 2015, tracks where food deserts are with an interactive map called the “Food Access Research Atlas.”
This map provides information by census tracts, and will identify areas in need not only by their accessibility to a supermarket but by the income of the average resident. But regardless of income, living in an area of low access means it is harder to get healthy food for everyone there.
For the areas identified as food deserts, which include a majority of Carrollton and sections of Villa Rica and Temple, residents met the qualification for low income.
In fact, many of the areas not identified as food deserts were still identified as low income. This included tracts within the Mt. Zion and Bowdon areas. The tracts of Roopville and Whitesburg were neither identified as low income nor having low access to supermarkets.
A “Community Health Needs Assessment” conducted by Tanner Health System in 2019 identifies the various needs, including but not limited to food access, within the Carroll, Haralson, and Heard counties as well as their health status and data.
When compared to state and national data, this report showed Carroll County had worse unemployment rates, higher levels of poverty in seniors, adults, and children, and a higher percentage of its population living on SNAP benefits (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).
The county also had lower levels of households without access to a vehicle, less fast food restaurants per 100,000 people, and higher grocery store access per 100,000 people.
More than half, 51% of the county’s population, was determined to have low food access, compared to 31% at the state level and 22% at the national level. Those with food insecurity made up 16% of both county and state residents, with only 10% of the national population experiencing food insecurity.
Data from Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, shows that as of 2018, 15,760 or 13.6% of Carroll residents were specifically food insecure. For Feeding America’s definition, food-insecure households are not necessarily food insecure all the time.
This means some households need to make trade-offs between important basic needs — such as housing or medical bills — and purchasing nutritionally adequate foods.
Feeding America estimated that for Carroll County, the average meal costs $2.96.
The data can also be specialized to look only at children, and reports that at the time, 5,140 children in the county were food insecure, or 18.7%.
With poverty being one of several barriers to healthy food, Carroll County is in worse shape than the surrounding west Georgia counties.
The Tanner assessment showed that Carroll County’s median household income of $45,486 is slightly lower than the state median income of $51,037.2, according to data from the US Census Bureau American Community Survey.
Wellstar Health System also did a 2019 health needs assessment. This showed that Carroll County had the lowest median household income out of the Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Dekalb, Douglas, Fulton, and Paulding counties.
In addition, Carroll County also had the highest percentage of its population below the federal poverty line. When analyzed by demographic, the Black population in Carroll County had the most individuals under the poverty line at over 30%, with the U.S. Census in 2019 estimating that only 20% of the county is Black. The Hispanic population followed at over 25%, while only 7% of county residents were Hispanic or Latino, according to the census data.
Residents in Carroll County, according to the Wellstar assessment, have the highest percentage of residents with low food access when compared to the Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Dekalb, Douglas, Fulton, and Paulding counties. Paulding County had the second-highest.
The Tanner assessment had a focus group from county residents that identified issues and needs, with one issue including obesity, diabetes, and other chronic conditions resulting from physical inactivity and poor diet.
Another issue was that there were social determinants of health and prevention efforts, particularly in families with young children who are in poverty. Reasons attributed to this issue included affordable housing, transportation, health care access, and insurance.
Villa Rica, sitting within both Carroll County and Douglas County, had its own focus group, which also identified cost as a barrier to general good health. While access to health care was determined to be good, the focus group identified its expense and the lack of insurance as concerns.
General cost and income were listed as one barrier to good health, with not only the cost of health insurance but the assessment specifically listed the ability to buy healthy foods as being hampered by income and expense.
