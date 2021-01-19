A $95 million resurfacing project on Interstate 20 that has been a nightmare for anyone traveling between Bremen and Villa Rica since 2016 is expected to be finished in April.
For more than four years, residents traveling along this 12.7-mile portion of I-20 between U.S. 27 and state Highway 61 have dealt with construction. These travelers have faced issues such as shifting lanes, reduced shoulders, lane closures and traffic backups — as well as serious vehicle accidents.
The construction zone has also been the site of at least 15 fatal accidents between 2016 and 2020, Carroll County Coroner Keith Hancock told the Times-Georgian Monday.
The work was scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2019, but weather delays and “additional work that was not part of the original contract continued to delay the project,” said Georgia Department of Transportation District 6 Communications Officer Joe Schulman.
In October 2016, Atlanta-based Archer Western Contractors and the state’s transportation department began updating the crumbling pavement on I-20 between Bremen and Temple.
The project then moved to Carroll County almost a year and a half later in February 2018. At that time, the project’s cost was estimated to be just over $80 million, according to a report by the newspaper on Feb. 22, 2018.
At that time, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) told the Times-Georgian the project would start in Carroll County and was intended to rehabilitate the existing roadway and “preserve the integrity of the interstate; enhance the safety of the traveling public, by upgrading the existing guardrail up to current standards and clearing vegetation according to current guidelines.”
There have been at least 17 serious vehicle and pedestrian accidents in the past four years alone in this construction zone, Hancock told the newspaper this week.
He said there were 13 fatal accidents between August 2016 and June 2019 and four additional accidents in 2020 between Highway 27, Exit 11, and state Highway 61, Exit 24. These include one that killed a pedestrian walking along the interstate and three single-car fatalities in 2019, he said.
The newspaper reported in May 2019 that a pedestrian walking in the right westbound lane near mile marker 24 was struck and killed by vehicles on the interstate.
Later that year, one person was seriously injured in October when two tractor-trailers were involved in an accident near Exit 24 on I-20. An overturned tractor-trailer blocked westbound lanes in December 2019 near mile marker 22 between Temple and Villa Rica.
Increased speeding on this stretch of the interstate was also noted by Temple police in early 2018, the newspaper reported. In March 2018, Temple Police Lt. Jim Hollowood told the newspaper the construction on I-20 was making the state transportation department nervous because most drivers were not slowing down in the work area. Temple police were handing out an increased number of speeding fines in the construction zone, and Hollowood said police had written 223 tickets since that January, or about 71 tickets per month.
Because of the construction zone, fines started at $300 but could be as high as $1,000.
