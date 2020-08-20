From staff reports
A woman has died and her husband is facing charges after what appears to be a domestic incident early Wednesday morning.
Bremen police Chief Keith Pesnell said Christopher Stone, 45, called 911 about 2 a.m. on Monday and said that he had shot his wife, Crystal Nicole Stone.
Law officers responded to a parking lot across the street from Higgins General Hospital in Bremen and found the couple. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Chase Croft. Her autistic child was in the car, Pesnell said.
Stone, who is being held at Haralson County Jail, is facing multiple felony charges stemming from the homicide including cruelty to children, Pesnell said. He is unsure of what additional charges may be files as the investigation is ongoing, Pesnell said.
