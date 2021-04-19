Give me your broken and your unused masses of cell phones, giant-screen televisions and scores of other electronics yearning to be recycled. That may not have been the official slogan of Keep Carroll Beautiful’s annual Spring E-Recycling event Saturday, but the results were impressive.
As hundreds of cars loaded with thousands of pounds of various items streamed into the large parking lot of Tabernacle Baptist Church, they were met by Keep Carroll Beautiful (KCB) volunteers who unloaded the vehicles and placed the materials on flats and in other containers. Then those were loaded into a Southwire tractor trailer for delivery to Atlanta Recycling.
Among the electronics that were either unwanted or in disrepair were a variety of televisions varying in size and age, fax machines, communication devices, large box-like computer monitors from generations past, laptops, speakers, cameras and batteries.
As one person said, “I have been wanting to get rid of this stuff for a long time. We haven’t used some of these things in years, and it was just cluttering up the house.”
Founded in 2005 as a non-profit organization, Keep Carroll Beautiful has diverted more than 1.5 million pounds of electronics from Carroll County landfills during the last 16 years. Saturday’s total was expected to match, if not surpass, last year’s total of 14 tons.
Two other events are listed on Keep Carroll Beautiful’s calendar this year. On Saturday, May 15, residents will be able to rid their households of hazardous waste and old tires, and paper shredding will be available. The location and time will be announced later.
In October, KCP will sponsor its annual Fall Electronics Recycling at Midway Church, and the Green Run 5K will be run on Oct. 30.
Keep Carroll Beautiful is a Keep America Beautiful affiliate that serves Carroll County. Through education, litter programs, beautification, and recycling events, the organization’s members work towards the goal of a clean, green, safe and beautiful community. Martyna Griffin serves as executive director.
For more information about Keep Carroll Beautiful, contact their office at 605 Dixie St. in Carrollton, 678-321- 4816.
