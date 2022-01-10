Carroll County native David Huddleston has announced his candidacy for election to the 72nd District of the Georgia House of Representatives.
The seat, which is currently listed as the 69th district and includes Carroll, Heard and Troup counties, is currently held by Republican Randy Nix who recently issued a press release which noted that he will not be seeking re-election to the post that he has held since 2007.
Primary elections are scheduled to be held May 24, and the general election will be November 8.
According a news release issued by Huddleston, the Republican will center his campaign on advocating for small business, pro law-enforcement, education and agricultural preservation.
As an area farmer and recent retiree after 36 years with Carroll EMC, he was responsible for materials and warehousing, fleet and automotive, and later became purchasing manager prior to adding special projects and managing agribusiness efforts for the co-op.
As owner and operator of cattle, chicken-houses, hayfields, and beehive operations, he knows the ins-and-outs of running a successful business and preserving natural resources.
“Mentoring youth and volunteering in the community have been my past-time for many years,” said Huddleston.
“It wasn’t until my agribusiness role at Carroll EMC and attending UGA’s Advancing Georgia Leaders in Agriculture that I realized what an impact I could make serving in the General Assembly. Now, the timing is right with Chairman Nix announcing his retirement. He has served this district with amazing integrity and honesty,” he noted.
Huddleston is still actively involved with 10 area FFA and 4-H programs and assists Carroll EMC with its annual FFA Day where the co-op hosts 300+ students from the region.
Additionally, he is also affiliated with or holds leadership positions with the Carroll County Planning & Zoning Board, Georgia Cattleman’s Association, Carroll and Heard County Cattleman’s Associations, Carroll County Young Farmers, Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Counsel, Carroll and Troup County GOPs, and Heard and Carroll County High School Ag Advisory Boards.
Other platforms of interest for Huddleston as noted in his campaign announcement, Huddleston say he supports area law enforcement and the modernization of law enforcement equipment, training and techniques.
He is also interested in supporting legislation that encourages small business and stimulates local economies along with securing resources for local school districts and empowers local decision-making.
Lastly, Huddleston said that he will enhance and expand agriculture and rural communities by supporting legislation which promotes or protects farming, in addition to exploring ways to enhance the region through programs like area broadband.
“I had the opportunity prior to retiring (from Carroll EMC) to be directly involved with the co-op’s broadband project,” Huddleston explained.
“We called on area businesses and farms and determined what our need was and then gathered signatures to support the steps and investments that were about to be made. Fortunately, it was our district that qualified for Phase I, and we’ll be the first to have fiber-optic cable run directly to our homes and farms.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.