As the Fourth of July festivities are quickly approaching this weekend, it’s important to stay safe and be alert at all times.
As expected, many individuals will be attending firework shows, hitting the road to family gatherings, enjoying backyard pyrotechnics, hosting picnics, and taking part in water-related activities to enjoy the holiday weekend.
For local law enforcement, The American Red Cross, and Georgia Department of Transportation (G-DOT), safety is their biggest concern during this holiday weekend. They urge everyone to follow and use a few of safety tips to make sure they and their loved ones remain safe.
According to Carrollton’s Police Officer Cpl. Matt Jones, Adamson Square downtown will be one of the busiest locations in the Carrollton area for July Fourth. Therefore, he said individuals should utilize ride-shares if they plan to drink.
Another safety hazard are crosswalks. Although these marked crossings seem straightforwardly safe, they can be dangerous when they give pedestrians a false sense of safety while crossing busy streets, especially on the Square.
“Crosswalks let you know when it’s safe to cross, but it is not enough to only trust the signs,” said Jones. “Individuals must also trust their eyes and look both ways before crossing the street.”
According to a state Department of Transportation press release, whether people are going on vacation or staying home for the holiday, they should not drink and drive.
With roadway fatalities on the rise in Georgia in 2021, it’s important to pay full attention when on the road. Individuals should not drive distracted, they should drive at a reasonable speed, they should always wear a seatbelt, and they should remain in their vehicle even in the event of a crash or breakdown.
Motorcyclists should make sure to be fully equipped with protective gear and make sure helmets are secured safely.
“The July Fourth weekend is anticipated to be one of the heaviest travel times this year particularly following a year when Georgians weren’t able to travel due to COVID-19,” said State Traffic Engineer, Andrew Heath.
“We recommend drivers pay extra attention, stay off their phones, and buckle up. We want you to stay safe and enjoy your weekend festivities.”
The American Red Cross provides safety tips for fireworks, picnics, and fun on the water.
The agency says the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals. Even then, individuals should be at least 500 feet away from the show.
To avoid serious injuries, it’s never a good idea to throw or point fireworks toward people, nor should they be given to small children. When a firework has failed to ignite, the safety experts saynever attempt to relight the dud, and always keep a supply of water close by in case any fires break out.
As far as picnic safety, they said it’s important to always keep an eye out on the grill, keep the grill out in the open, and don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited. Don’t leave food out in the hot sun, and constantly wash your hands before preparing the food.
In regards to water safety, the Red Cross recommends that both parents and children know how to swim before getting into any water of any depth.
They suggest designating someone as a “water watcher” to pay close attention to children at all times.
If small children and or adults do not know how to swim, make sure that they wear properly fitted U.S. Guard-approved life jackets.
Also, remember that the loud noises and flashes of fireworks are not always welcome. They can be disturbing to some people, and they can frighten domestic animals and startle livestock. If you are going to use fireworks in your backyard, even in the rural part of the county, be aware and considerate of neighbors and their needs.
