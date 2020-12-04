The West Georgia Regional Library System has a new director for its five-county public library system.
Stephen Houser has been announced by the West Georgia Regional Library System Board of Trustees as the next director for the library system, which serves the nearly half-million residents in Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard, and Paulding counties.
Houser will be directing the system, which has 19 member libraries, with over 1 million visits and checkouts annually.
He replaces Jeremy Snell, who stepped down from the director’s post in October.
“I’m very excited to begin my role as WGRLS’s next library director,” said Houser. “I look forward to bringing an innovative and collaborative approach to WGRLS, and I’m happy to be working with its great staff and leadership. On a personal level, I love the region and have family close by, so it makes me very happy to bring my family to the area.”
Houser was formerly a library director of a system headquartered in Milledgeville, Georgia, the the Twin Lakes Library System. He completed a variety of projects to increase the library’s beneficial impact on the community.
The Georgia Public Library Service named Houser the 2019 Georgia Public Librarian of the Year and he was chosen as one of Georgia Trend Magazine’s 40 Under 40 in 2020.
Houser is a current member of the PINES Executive Committee, which helps guide services at over 300 libraries in the state of Georgia.
“We are very excited to have Mr. Stephen Houser join the WGRLS team,” said Denise Askin, WGRLS Regional Board Chair. “His experience, passion, and the desire for community engagement will be an ideal fit for our system. The Board is looking forward to working with him.”
