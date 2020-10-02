House District 69 incumbent faces challenge from Carrollton courier

A Carrollton courier is challenging Rep. Randy Nix’s seat in the House District 69 race because, he said, he would like to see competition in the state race.
Herbert Giles is the Democratic candidate in the state race and ran for the seat in 2012. He said that, whenever he is voting, he always notices a Republican candidate with no opposition.
“I am more of an independent or Democrat than a Republican myself,” Giles said. “But since I saw no Democrat running, I decided to run myself.”
Both he and Nix will vie in the Nov. 3 general election.
COVID-19, education and healthcare are three of his main issues as he runs for the seat that has been held by Nix since 2007. He said the state ranks No. 39 in healthcare and No. 30 in education nationwide.
“The Republicans have done a good job as far as economically in the state, but I think they have overshot on healthcare and education,” he said. “I think it’s obvious that our leadership from Trump down, and I think his character reflects negatively.”
On racial inequality, he said police officers are not trained properly when it comes to dealing with individuals who have depression or are “out of touch with reality.”
“The only thing they are trained to do is to shoot first and ask questions later,” he said. “I know it’s not that bad. It sure does seem that way, especially when it’s related to racial bias. I have no problem with police, per se, other than a lack of training, which is not really their problem. An experienced police officer is probably going to act a little better.”
To attract more employees to his district, he said he would like to work with larger companies to see what they need as far as the workforce. He said once these residents get employed, there are several options for them with healthcare, which he added needs improvement.
He said the federal government has done “too little” and was “too late” on providing financial relief to employees and business owners amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“A lot of people are struggling now with foreclosures and being able to get their health care paid for,” he said. “Georgia has done its part, I guess, but the federal government needs to step up and do something better.”
