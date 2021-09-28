Horton's Bookstore cats are "meowt"!

In a short proceeding Tuesday morning at the Carroll County Magistrate Court, charges against Dorothy Pittman, owner of Horton’s Bookstore and Gifts on Adamson Square, were dismissed by Judge Alton P. Johnson when the complainant failed to appear.
According to Mrs. Pittman’s attorney, Kevin Brice of Carrollton, the complainant notified Carrollton Animal Control that she would not be able to attend.
Pittman had been charged with two counts of failure to restrain and one nuisance violation. On June 7 one of her two popular felines, either Dante or Poe, allegedly attacked a dog and scratched the arm of its owner, an out-of-town visitor from Madison, Ga. who was outside the store. Three citations were later issued by Carrollton Animal Control, two for failure to restrain and a third for a nuisance violation, both misdemeanors.
For the past three and a half months, Dante and Poe were ordered “quarantined” in the store until the charges were adjudicated. During that time, petitions which garnered the signatures of hundreds of citizens, were circulated as the legal action caught the interest of people not only locally but nationally.
“I want to say how thankful we are, and I mean myself as well as Dante and Poe, for all the support and well wishes that we have received. It’s been phenomenal!” Pittman said Tuesday afternoon.
The Carroll County Humane Society took an active role in support of Pittman by sponsoring an on-line petition.
So are the freed felines, Dante and Poe, allowed to resume their roles as Carrollton’s Ambassador Cats and mingle with the public on Adamson Square?
“Mrs. Pittman is hoping to get legal clearance from authorities on that,” Buice said.
In the meantime, Dante and Poe will be "meowt" in Horton's Bookstore and Gifts as they "purrform" their greeting duties.
