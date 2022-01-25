Carrollton High School senior Andrew Herndon’s academic success led CHS Principal Ian Lyle to name him the school’s 2022 STAR Student.
And in what has become a recent tradition at the high school, Herndon surprised his STAR Teacher selection, Dr. Laura Rader, with a quick visit to her classroom Tuesday to make the announcement.
Rader taught Herndon advanced placement calculus and this year is teaching him International Baccalaureate math.
“Dr. Rader has been one of the most motivating and engaging teachers that I have had in high school,” Herndon said.
“She helped me work through complex subjects in a way I really understood. In my mind, there really isn't anyone else who I could choose,” he noted.
This is the fourth time in five years that Rader has been selected as STAR Teacher at Carrollton High School, first by Josh McLaughlin in 2017 and then by Eva Hobson in 2019 and Collin Jones in 2021.
“I am so honored,” said Rader. “It’s so special to be chosen, especially since the STAR Student makes the choice.”
The STAR Student Award is presented to the graduating senior who posts the highest SAT score among his or her fellow seniors and is in the top 10 percent of the class. In October, Herndon was named a National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalist, joining an elite group of less than 1 percent of high school seniors nationwide.
Beyond his core academic classes, Herndon has invested his time in quality electives and extracurricular pursuits. An engaged member of the speech and debate team, for which he currently serves as president, he is also varsity captain of both the Academic Bowl and Jimmy Carter History Bowl and a member of the National Honor Society and student council.
He is the son of James and Lisa Herndon.
Herndon and Rader now will compete at the region level with hopes of advancing to the state competition this spring. The STAR Student/Teacher program is sponsored locally by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE).
STAR Students and and Teachers from local high schools will be honored on Feb. 3 at the 2022 STAR Student-Teacher Achievement Awards Program at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center. The annual event is co-sponsored by the Chamber and PAGE.
