Carrollton Police confirm that a man was shot in Carrollton Thursday night, but they deny social media reports that there was an “active shooter.”
Carrollton Police responded to an off-campus student housing complex called Timbercrest Apartments at 316 Columbia Drive. Officers responded to a man who was shot in the thigh, however “he’s not being very forthcoming as to what occurred,” according to officials.
A statement from police said that the victim said he did not know the offender or why he was shot.
Police also refuted any of the claims made on social media that there was an “active shooter” and also denied other social media speculation that there were not multiple victims.
