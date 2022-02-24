The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is taking another look at the case of a Tallapoosa woman who was found dead in October 2019 after taking one of the persons of interest in her death into custody, law enforcement said.
Jeffery Seth Odom, 39, was arrested on Saturday, for unrelated parole violations and investigators are taking the opportunity to take a second look at the case, said Sheriff Stacy Williams.
Jessica Victoria Earl, who was using the name Jessica Jones King, then 31, was last seen in June 2018. Odom was considered a person of interest in her disappearance. He hid from law enforcement for nearly a month, eventually turning himself in to get medical treatment for a snakebite.
At the time, tips suggested that Odom was the last person to see her before she disappeared, Haralson County Investigator Heather Mecillas said. Now, law enforcement is not sure that is the case, she said.
Odom has denied knowing anything about Earl’s disappearance.
Williams, who took office in 2021, inherited the unsolved case. One difficulty is that a cause of death was never determined, he said.
Her body wasn’t found until October 2019, more than a year after she disappeared and the autopsy was inconclusive. But he added that didn’t keep investigators from doing their job.
“I can tell you,” Williams said, “The case has been thoroughly investigated.”
He said the office is reviewing the case and with Odom in custody, will be able to question him again. Odom is still considered a person of interest in the case, Williams said.
Odom is being held at Haralson County Jail.
