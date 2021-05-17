Hazardous liquids, old tires, and paper brought in for recycling

Saturday’s recycling event was not only Keep Carroll Beautiful’s most ambitious project to date but also its most successful, according to board chairman Jacqueline Dost.
Following up on the electronic recycling held earlier this spring, the May 15 triple disposal of hazardous household waste, old tires and paper was staged in the Lake Carroll Mall parking lot off Bankhead Highway in Carrollton. Twelve volunteers from the organization directed people to appropriate drop-off locations while inmates from the Carroll County Correctional Institute — supervised by CCCI officers and members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office — loaded three tractor-trailers with discarded tires.
The tires were to be taken to a facility in Jackson, where they will be ground up and the remnants used in the production of asphalt and mulch.
Residents dropped off a variety of other unwanted household waste at the event.
“Paint was by far the most common liquid brought,” noted Dost.
“The liquids are turned into solids and disposed of in the most environmentally sound methods.”
Ecoflo, a hazardous waste disposal company, took the paint to its facility near Americus, while other liquids were taken to Greensboro, North Carolina.
In addition to hazardous liquids, other items brought in for recycling included batteries of all sizes, propane tanks and fire extinguishers.
American Document Securities, which partnered with Keep Carroll Beautiful, picked up the paper products and took them to its recycling facility on Columbia Drive in Carrollton.
Two more events are on the Keep Carroll Beautiful calendar during 2021, including the Fall E-Recycling (electronics) on Oct. 16 in the parking lots of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Carrollton, and Midway Baptist Church on the Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway.
Also, the organization will hold its annual fundraiser, the Green 5K, on Oct. 30 on the Carrollton Greenbelt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.