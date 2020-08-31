John S. Haven III began last week as the University of West Georgia’s new vice president of business and financial services.
Haven, a veteran of financial management with 17 years of experience in higher education and several years in private industry, joins UWG from his latest role as vice chancellor for finance and administration at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
“I am excited to collaborate with the students, faculty, staff and members of the UWG community in my new role as part of the leadership team at the University of West Georgia,” Haven said. “From my experience in both the private sector and higher education, I have learned how to be an agent of change within a given structure, and I look forward to aligning my leadership style with the needs of the university as we write the next chapter of UWG’s history.”
Haven will provide leadership and vision for the continuous improvement of business operations, customer service and positioning the university to achieve its strategic objectives including the development of a top-quality student experience with a focus on service excellence.
“I am thrilled to welcome John to our university and the campus community,” said Dr. Brendan Kelly, UWG president. “He is an accomplished leader who provides a depth of experience in higher education financial management as we face a future that presents many opportunities for advancement in the marketplace. Over the past few weeks, John has taken time to integrate himself into our community here at UWG, and we are excited to have him officially on board.”
As vice president, Haven will lead the Division of Business and Financial Services, overseeing financial resources and ensuring the economic viability of the university, as well as positioning the university to dedicate resources to achieve its strategic priorities.
Prior to joining Wisconsin-Eau Claire as vice chancellor, Haven spent 15 years at the University of Florida, serving in a variety of roles, including the executive director of the university’s College of Veterinary Medicine. He also worked as a financial analyst in private industry before entering the field of higher education.
Haven, a CPA, earned his master’s and bachelor’s degrees in accounting from the University of Florida after serving in the U.S. Air Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.