Special to the Times-Georgian
Caitlin Wise Harris joined Tisinger Vance, P.C. in May 2021 as the firm’s newest Associate Attorney.
Harris graduated summa cum laude and number one in her law school class from Mercer University School of Law in May of 2019. Among other notable honors and recognitions throughout her law school career, she received the John William Barnet Prize for Academic Excellence, which honors the number one graduating law student.
While in law school, Harris was a student editor for the Mercer Law Review, a competitor for Mercer’s Intrastate Moot Court team, and a student coach for Mercer’s Intrastate Moot Court team. Also, she was a member of the Association of Women Law Students, where she was the Fall Philanthropy Chair for the 2018 school year, and a member of Phi Kappa Phi.
Additionally, Harris served as an academic student mentor and a student research assistant. Prior to law school, Caitlin attended the University of Georgia, where she graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Philosophy in May 2016.
Harris is a native of Carrollton and is a graduate of Carrollton High School. She is married to another Carrollton native, Dan Harris, also a Carrollton High School graduate. Harris and her husband plan to reside in Carrollton upon his return from serving in the United States Army.
Mrs. Harris’ primary practice areas include commercial litigation, general regulatory compliance, residential/ commercial real estate, estate planning, and probate. When not working, she enjoys running, reading a good book, hiking, and spending time with her family and is excited to be back home to serve and live in the community where she and her husband grew up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.