Haralson Planning Commission says deny landfill

After a five-hour public hearing for the application for zoning for a proposed landfill and industrial park, Haralson County Planning and Zoning Commission members voted to recommend denial to the County Commission.
The vote drew applause from the hundreds of Haralson County residents who packed the Haralson County Recreation Center.
Planning Commission member Jeff Dewberry moved that the members deny the request, “on the grounds of county residents showing their support for not having this.” He also said that he wanted elevational drawings of the project site that were not available and was not happy with the topographical changes the landfill would cause. Member Allen Williams seconded Dewberry’s motion making it eligible for a vote.
“There’s still unanswered questions, in my heart, about the noise, the smell, the view and Haralson County residents don’t want is as I understand it,” Williams said.
Dewberry then added, “What you see before you is 300 acres with elevation of 1,402 foot of elevation at the top. Three hundred acres is 13 million square feet. … The Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta is 2 million square feet.”
Before the meeting started, Avery Jackson, county attorney, stated some ground rules for the meeting including no applause, cheers or boos, no threats or insults, and all statements were to be directed toward the planning commission members. He also asked that comments not be repeated if another speaker had already made the same point. The audience, for the most part, stuck to the rules with only one disgruntled man leaving after being told he couldn’t ask a question because he hadn’t signed in to speak. The audience members were given several opportunities to sign in during the lengthy meeting.
The planning commissioners gave Solid Solutions 90 minutes to state their case and the same amount of time to the Haralson County Alliance for Responsible Waste Management, a group opposed to allowing the landfill in the county. Then they opened the floor to the 20 or so people who had signed up to speak to the commissioners giving them each five minutes to make their statements. Many of those people either declined to speak or had left the meeting by that time. Finally, Solid Solutions had a rebuttal time.
The proposal
Solid Solutions brought a team to explain the application including Abbey Patterson, director of Community Relations for the company, Tee Stribling and Ernest Kaufmann, president and vice president of Solid Solutions respectively, Hugh Bass, a local real estate appraiser, and Michael Stubbs, an engineer.
Patterson started off the presentation with a summary of the application. The company asked that the 2,047-acre property that the company had amassed, be rezoned from agricultural to I-1 and I-2, light and heavy industrial, and CGB, commercial. Much of the property is unused at this point although some is being used for timber.
“It’s important to note that the area surrounding us is predominantly non-residential,” Patterson said. “The site appears to be well-suited for a proposed landfill. It meets the applicable EPD requirements for site selection. The site location is consistent with the goals and policies of the Haralson County Joint Comprehensive Plan and the Future Development Map. It is also consistent with an economic development enterprise zone of the city of Tallapoosa on Georgia 100.”
The county’s closed landfill, operating construction and demolition debris landfill, and transfer station are near the property. In addition, the Waco Wastewater treatment plant, the Tally Mountain Golf Course, some chicken houses, an operational gold mine, Honda Performance Parts and Norfolk Southern Railroad line are all nearby.
She said the company did a number of studies to create a better project for the community including traffic impact, noise, odor and site line surveys.
Additionally, it included several items in its application to protect the community, she said.
“No waste will be accepted (from) outside the state of Georgia,” Patterson said. “The solid waste facility will not exceed the 300 acres. … The facility will only accept municipal solid waste, specifically it will not accept coal ash, municipal sewage sludge, industrial wastewater treatment sludge and medical waste.”
Later in answer to a question by the planning commissioners, the team confirmed that the sludge would not be accepted even if it had been dried beforehand.
Stribling said the company had several qualifications for properties when it began to search the region for a site — it had to be remote, yet two to three miles from a major transporation corridor. It had to include a minimum of 1,000 acres and have a consistency of zoning.
“It eliminated every single site that we looked at with the exception of this site in Haralson County,” Stribling said.
He said the landfill facility will be in the middle of the 2,047-acre property and it is hemmed in by other geographical features that will never allow it to expand beyond that 300 acres. Solid Solutions expects a 30 year operational life for the landfill. Once open, it would operate in 10-acre cells that would be filled and then closed and then the next cell opened. The plan meets all the Environmental Protection Division requirements and the county’s requirements, he added.
Stubbs explained how the landfill would be constructed with a clay liner, a membrane liner, a plastic primary liner of at least 60 mils, a cushion liner, and a protective cover system, which would also act as a leachate removal system. When each cell was closed the layers would be repeated. Leachate, water that runs through the waste and picks up contaminants, would be pumped off and stored in steel tanks in an enclosed area until being transported to a wastewater treatment facility.
Kaufmann talked about how the landfill and industrial park in Meriwether County, which he also developed, has improved the quality of live for those residents including providing good paying jobs and revenue from the per ton fees that the county can use for its projects.
He compared the state of the art, lined landfill he was planning to the county’s old, unlined landfill.
“Keep in mind what your own landfill, your own landfill, has done or hasn’t done,” Kaufmann said. “It hasn’t poisoned people. It hasn’t destroyed Walker Creek and ours certainly isn’t going to do that either.
Bass said he was hired to study the property values of the areas around the local proposed landfill and property values of areas around other existing landfills. The area is designated an enterprise zone which indicates that Tallapoosa wants to develop it beyond its current use, he said.
So he began to look at the highest and best use of the property. As a residential property it would take 75 to 100 years to develop it, and some areas would have to be developed on large lots because of the topography of the land; his opinion was that it was not economically feasible. The city doesn’t have a large enough residential base to support a lot of commercial development out there, he added. The proposed industrial park is probably the best use for the property, Bass said.
In addition, after surveying the areas around four existing, operational landfills, he found that property values were not adversely impacted by the landfills.
The opposition
Jaclyn Brass, attorney for the Haralson County Alliance for Responsible Waste Management, offered a different opinion, though.
“The purpose of zoning and y’all’s job is to protect the health safety and general well being of the entire community, ensure positive growth, smart growth,” Brass said.
The latest comprehensive plan labels the area proposed for the landfill as agriculture land, specifically timber, she said.
“This inconsistency with the plan alone is a very good reason to recommend denial of this proposal,” Brass said. “This simply wouldn’t be good for the community.”
Although the Solid Solutions team presented the project as a win-win for the community the real beneficiary is Solid Solutions, she said.
Additionally she noted that the land was special land and Dee Perry, of the Georgia Agricultural Land Trust agreed.
The trees on the property don’t just provide beauty to the county, it helps provide clean air and water as well as habitat for local wildlife.
“The biggest treasure in West Georgia is the agricultural history in rural livestock, a way of life worth preserving,” Perry said. “We all live here because we like it just the way it is.”
The property is not currently being used for farming, the Solid Solutions team noted.
Tommy Crawford, a member of the alliance, noted that at 300 acres, the proposed landfill would be by far the largest landfill in the state. Currently the largest is 210 acres, he said.
Johnny Wright, co-chair of the alliance, said that the region doesn’t need a new landfill, much less the mega-landfill being proposed. He surmised that the trash would be coming from metro-Atlanta. Let them make their own plan for their trash, Wright said.
The alliances had collected 35 pages of signatures from all over the county in opposition to the landfill, he said.
He brought up a landfill in Bristol, Virginia, and Bristol, Tennessee, that became a nightmare for local residents who were overwhelmed with the horrible smell of the trash. The issue didn’t arise until 20 years after the landfill opened.
“Please remember if this landfill is approved, it will forever change our county and there is no going back,” Wright said. “We heard several experts today talk about how great this landfill will be for our community, exceeding all the required specifications and listening to them you would think nothing could ever go wrong with this project. But I want to remind you that experts also said the Titanic would never sink.”
Cindy Coleman, a resident, said that if the landfill is approved by the county and things do go wrong for area residents, such as wells being poisoned, the county should be ready to provide water to those residents for free.
Rosemary York, who moved to Haralson County 13 years ago to escape the urban sprawl in Douglas County, and asked the Planning Commission to deny the application.
“I want my children and grandchildren to grow up here safe and healthy,” York said.
Bob Norman, attorney for Solid Solutions, told the commission members to look at the facts, though.
“When people oppose a proposed development like this whatever their reasons, they may be honest legitimate reasons, opinions, they can say anything they want to. They can offer opinions. They can offer innuendo,” Norman said. “I ask you to follow the facts and the science.”
The Haralson County Commission will hold it’s own public hearing about the application on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.
