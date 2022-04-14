Haralson County law enforcement last week picked up an Alabama man wanted by Georgia State Police for vehicular homicide dating back to a car accident on Nov. 1, 2020.
According to the incident report provided by the police, on Nov. 1, 2020, Marques Lovell McConico, then 18, was driving with Brandon Porter, 19, of Eastvale, California, in a 2014 Hyundai Sonata on Interstate 20 just past the Georgia state line. According to witnesses listed on the incident report, McConico was in the left eastbound lane at mile marker 2 when he suddenly crossed the right lane and hit a semi-truck parked on the shoulder of the road.
“He came over extremely quickly and never hit the brakes,” a witness who was behind McConico had told the state patrol officer. “There were no other vehicles around and he saw nothing to cause Vehicle 1 to move to the right or crash.”
McConico was unconscious after the accident and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Porter, who did not survive his injuries, was taken to Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
McConico, 20, of Pleasantville, Alabama, was stopped by Haralson County's Bobby Mullenix on April 2. When Mullenix discovered the pending warrants, he took McConico to Haralson County Jail to be charged with homicide by vehicle, failure to maintain his lane and speeding. According to jail records available online, McConico was released from Haralson County Jail on a $15,000 bond one day after his arrest.
