Tallapoosa Circuit Court Judge Meng Lim is facing possible discipline after an investigation by the Judicial Qualifications Commission alleged that he violated the Judicial Code of Conduct 16 times involving two separate incidents.
The commission filed formal charges with the Georgia Supreme Court on July 22, asking that the court review the information to see if Lim’s actions rise to the level of “willful misconduct in office” or “conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice which brings the office into disrepute” and, if so, to impose disciplinary action.
Multiple attempts to reach Lim or his attorney for comment were unsuccessful.
The investigation began in August 2020 after the commission’s investigator, Lance Alford, came across information of possible violations of the Judicial Code of Conduct when Alford was investigating allegations of domestic abuse made by Lim’s wife in 2020.
Lim was charged in July 2020, but, after his wife recanted, a Haralson County grand jury declined to indict him.
After looking at other information not involving Lim’s wife’s complaint, the commission continued to investigate. The formal charges deal with two separate incidents — one dealing with drug court and the other concernng a romantic relationship with a Polk County Clerk’s office employee. They also stem from Lim allegedly lying to the investigative panel of the commission regarding the two incidents.
The charges claim that in 2016, Lim was approached by a friend and former Drug Court participant asking for help for a family member who was facing felony drug charges. The family member applied for and was accepted to Drug Court. Lim had allegedly known the man and the man’s sister for years, but declined to tell the Drug Court staff and did not recuse himself from the man’s case.
In addition, the commission alleges that while in the drug program, the man worked for Lim at his restaurant. Lim allegedly intervened when a counselor with the program refused to excuse the man from a counseling session so that he could continue working. After the man mentioned to staff and other Drug Court participants that he had known Lim for years, two different staff members allegedly approached Lim with concerns about the relationship.
In April 2017, the filing alleges that Lim held a special in-chambers session with the man and Drug Court staff after the man had missed one drug panel and tested positive on two others. Typically, a Drug Court participant would have been taken into custody in open court for the violations. The man was eventually taken into custody, but not before the director of the program quit and walked out of the session.
About a year later in July 2018, Lim is said to have held a meeting alone with the man and the man’s sister, without Drug Court staff present, after the man requested release from the program.
When questioned by the investigative panel, Lim said that he had disclosed his relationship to the man and denied anyone coming to him with concerns about the relationship. He also initially denied that the man had worked for him, although he later admitted to paying him to repair the roof of his restaurant in Haralson County.
The charges also allege that Lim had a short romantic relationship with a Polk County Clerk’s Office staff member from May 2016 to August 2016. The commission’s filing alleges that Lim, who was still married at the time, initiated the relationship. It states that the two would go to lunch together often. When the woman told him that she was considering moving, he allegedly texted her offering her work in the court “as long as I’m in office.”
He also noted that as long as she was employed by the Clerk’s Office, he was unsure how he’d pay her for her work in the courtroom.
On June 3, 2016, during the workday, it is said Lim invited the woman to have a margarita with him. They met at her home. By 4:55 p.m. he had arrived home and sent her a text telling her what a good time he’d had.
Judge Lim allegedly told the woman not to tell anyone about the relationship “because he could get in trouble and potentially lose his job if anyone found out,” the charges state.
In July 2016, Judge Lim’s wife returned to China and he filed for divorce. By the end of the month, he asked the woman to move in with him and care for his home and children. He also requested she quit her job, which she declined to do. She continued to work at the clerk’s office and to work in the court when requested.
After the affair ended in August, the woman admitted to her supervisor that she had a romantic relationship with Lim, according to the filings. After that time, she refused all work in his courtroom.
When asked by the investigative panel, Lim said the woman came to his house one weekend and his children were there, but never lived with him. He also denied that she ever worked in the courtroom for him, according to the filing.
The formal charges include 10 stemming from the Drug Court including using the office to advance the private interest of himself and acting in such a way as to call into question the impartiality or integrity of the court, and not disqualifying himself in a case where his partiality could be questioned.
Another six of the formal charges stem from the romantic relationship, including using the office to advance his private interests and making false and misleading statements to the investigative panel.
