Haralson County has become one of 33 counties in the state with a high transmission rate of the COVID-19 virus, according to numbers collected through Oct. 5 by the Georgia Department of Health.
Logan Boss, public information officer for the Northwest Region of the Department of Public Health, said by email that Haralson’s 14-day case rate is higher than 100 cases per 100,000 population (a measure used to compare counties with different size populations) AND a 14-day average of case positivity rate being greater than 10%. The state’s average inched up 3.4% during the same period.
Haralson County coronavirus rates started rising in September even as the state average was flattened. The county experienced more than 5% increases from Sept. 5 through Sept. 18, according to the Department of Health numbers. Then, from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25, 32 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Haralson County residents, and an additional 36 cases were confirmed from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.
On Oct. 2, the Department was showing 502 confirmed cases in the county. By Tuesday afternoon there were 520 confirmed cases.
The Department is still recommending the same things to ward off the virus: Stay away from crowds, especially crowds indoors. Wash your hands frequently. Avoid touching your face and wear a mask when in public.
Despite the rising numbers in the county, the number of deaths from the virus has remained relatively low at nine, when compared with other counties with similar confirmed numbers. For instance, Early County has had 515 confirmed cases and 33 deaths, Randolph County has had 331 confirmed cases and 29 deaths and Hancock County has had 399 confirmed cases and 43 deaths.
Boss said he couldn’t explain why.
“There is no pattern to case rates, case-fatality rates in any of our Northwest Georgia counties,” he said.
Chatooga County, which is similar demographically to Haralson, has a high death rate from the disease.
“We had 10 deaths there in the last couple of weeks and we haven’t had an outbreak in a long-term care facility or anything to attribute it to,” Boss said.
Any reasons he could give would just be speculation, Boss said.
“It is just a device of the random way that this virus attacks individuals, and the way it causes serious outcomes in some people who are affected with no apparent pattern,” he said.
