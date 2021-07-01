A Haralson County man is facing charges after law enforcement found hundreds of thousands dollars worth of property at his residence that they believe is stolen.
Howard Clay Arp, Sr., 60, was charged with theft by receiving last week after Haralson and Carroll County investigators served a search warrant at his residence on Corinth Poseyville Road in Haralson County.
The warrant stemmed from a tractor stolen in Haralson County. That investigation coincided with a theft investigation that the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office was doing, said Investigator Heather Mecillas.
Law enforcement from both offices went to the residence two weeks ago and Arp gave them permission to search, Mecillas said. During that search, they found property they allege was stolen, including a tractor and commercial lawnmowers.
Last week, deputies returned with an arrest warrant and a search warrant for the property. During the new, multi-hour search, deputies found more items that they believe to be stolen, including vehicles and U-Haul equipment. The items were valued at between $125,000 and $150,000.
Mecillas said deputies have since obtained an expanded search warrant and recovered more items they believe to be stolen, pushing the value of the recovered property to nearly $500,000.
Items were allegedly stolen from residences and businesses in various places in Georgia and possibly in Alabama, she said.
“I don’t believe he was responsible for stealing anything,” Mecillas said of Arp. “For lack of a better word, he’s the fence.”
Investigators believe Arp is the person the thieves would bring the stolen property to so that he could sell it or disburse it and they could get paid for the items, she said.
The investigation is ongoing, Mecillas said, and investigators expect more arrests as it continues.
“The state of Georgia has laws, and when these laws are broken, we stand for the victim,” said Sheriff Stacy Williams in a written statement. “Recovering the stolen property that we did means that victims will get their belongings back and it means that they will get justice for the crimes committed against them.”
Williams said the Bremen Police Department, the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force and Polk-Haralson District Attorney Jack Browning and the Haralson DA’s office assisted in the investigation.
Arp was granted a $212,000 bond. He paid the bond on Friday and was released from jail pending his hearing.
