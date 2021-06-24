A Haralson County man who managed to elude law enforcement for more than two weeks has been apprehended in Polk County and is facing multiple felony charges in connection with a local “chop shop.”
Shannon Dewayne Cook, 45, was arrested by Haralson County deputies at a family member’s home near Cedartown last week, said Sheriff Stacy Williams.
Cook was wanted in connection with a Chevrolet Blazer stolen from a property in Alabama and other stolen cars found at a site on Allen Road near Tallapoosa. Law enforcement saw the stolen vehicle at the property on May 27. When Cook, who was at the property, spotted the deputies, he allegedly jumped into the Blazer and led them on a chase before abandoning the vehicle and running away on foot.
Last week, Haralson County investigators were following tips that Cook was seen in the Cedartown area driving a silver Ford Mustang “kind of primered up,” Williams said.
“We found the car and we set up a perimeter ‘cause this guy run on me,” he said. “Just by chance we found out his sister lived up there.”
That’s where they found Cook, Williams said.
Cook is also wanted for warrants in Tallapoosa County and Calhoun County in Alabama, he said.
The family member will not be charged as it appeared Cook had only been there a short time, Williams said.
“Making this arrest gets a serious offender off the streets of Haralson County,” Williams said. “Those who continue to commit crime and attempt to avoid the consequences must be brought to justice, and that is what this office will continue to do.”
Cook was still in Haralson County Jail on Wednesday morning charged with violation of probation, attempting to elude law enforcement and owning a “chop shop,” all felonies as well as tampering with evidence, a misdemeanor. No bond had been set.
