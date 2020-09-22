At a work session of the Haralson County Commission last week, Commission Chairman Ronnie Ridley announced that the county had been awarded $983,000 from the state’s Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funding.
“We have been approved and have received the funds,” Ridley said on Sept. 15. “That’s almost $1 million that we have received from CARES.”
The county applied for the money using payroll costs from the Haralson County Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Office, he said.
“This is a reimbursement for the payroll during the corona (virus) that was allowed,” Ridley said. “It’s replacing what we’ve already spent, so we can spend it on whatever.”
One of the purchases the county allocated for the money was the sound system being used for the Commission meetings. Another purchase was requested by the Fire Department at the meeting. The Department currently has to wash its turnout gear one suit at a time and would like to purchase two 40-pound washer and dryer sets to allow them to wash the gear four sets at a time. The two washer-dryer sets would cost about $33,000, Chief Brian Walker told the commissioners.
Walker plans to place one at the Tallapoosa fire station and the other at the Buchanan fire station.
The Department has also applied for a grant to purchase two more sets through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant a few months ago, he said.
“We haven’t heard anything yet,” Walker said. “(But if awarded) We’ll have two more to place and we’ll be set for a long time.”
In other business commissioners:
• held a closed session to discuss personnel issues. No action was taken after the closed session.
• heard that Philip Eidson’s term on the Haralson County Hospital Authority is expired and the Authority members have asked that Tommy Allen be appointed to Eidson’s seat.
• heard from Commissioner Jamie Brown that Haralson County Behavioral Health received three bids each for painting the interior of the building and for replacing the flooring. The low bidders were Richie Pollard with a bid of $4,400 for the painting and Five Star Flooring out of Carrollton with a bid or $18,219 to do the flooring. The projects will be funded with special purpose local option sales tax proceeds, Brown said.
• heard that Commissioner Brown has been named the director of Haralson County Behavioral Health upon the retirement of current Director Melody Harpe on Sept. 30.
• heard that the sole property owner on Wagon Wheel Loop Road has requested that the road be closed. The change will have to be advertised and a public hearing held before the commissioners can consider the request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.