At the behest of the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, the county commissioners heard a presentation about fleet management at their work session Tuesday.
The Sheriff’s Office has 47 vehicles, 20 of which are 10 years old or older, and three more that have in excess of 150,000 miles. Representatives of Enterprise Fleet Management recommended that all 23 be replaced with leased vehicles.
Chief Deputy Jamie Sailors said the change would save maintenance costs, fuel costs and would be safer for the officers. The officers spend a lot of time idling in their vehicles and that creates more wear and tear on the engines than driving, which in turn lowers the fuel efficiency and the life of the vehicle, Sailors said.
The vehicles are left running while deputies are on patrol even if not in motion to keep the computers, cameras and electronics running, said Sheriff Stacy Williams. Once the cars are shut off it may take three to five minutes for those systems to come back online. But when the deputies are out on patrol they may need to access them at any moment, he said.
“We spent $531,000 in maintenance … and over $700,000 in purchases,” Sailors said of the time period between 2014 to 2020. “Right now, we have seven vehicles that are four years older and less.”
Ray Simpson, an account executive from Enterprise Fleet Management, a part of the Enterprise Car Rental company, said he and his associates work with some 160 government agencies in the state of Georgia.
“We work with commercial companies and also government agencies throughout the state of Georgia helping them reduce all their costs associated with operating a fleet of vehicles,” Simpson said. “We create a plan tailor-made and designed to that county to reduce all their expenses over time.”
Currently, the Sheriff’s Office is paying about $128,000 for vehicle maintenance and another $157,000 for fuel each year. In addition, over the past several years, the county has been purchasing an average of five vehicles a year for $133,000.
If the Sheriff’s Office were to replace the 23 vehicles by leasing 23 new vehicles from Enterprise, the lease would cost $173,000, and the office would go from paying $128,000 in maintenance to $83,000 under the Enterprise plan, Simpson said. That would also allow the county to save on fuel since newer cars are more fuel efficient, he said. In addition, the company would sell all the old vehicles for the County.
Any money made from the sales, minus a $300 per vehicle fee for Enterprise, would go toward the new vehicles, Simpson said.
