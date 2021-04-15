At their meeting on Tuesday, Haralson County Board of Education members elected a former member to become the new representative on the board covering District 5.
The Board members unanimously chose one-time member James Watson to fill the District 5 seat left vacant by the death of David Denman in March.
Legislative action taken in 1982 allows the Board members to elect a replacement if a board member becomes unable to finish his or her term, Superintendent Jerry Bell told the board members Tuesday.
Denman had been elected to the seat in 2018, beating incumbent Board member Watson. His term was scheduled to end on Dec. 31, 2022, Bell said.
Two people had expressed interest in taking over the seat: Bobby Wilson, a part time bus driver for the system and the manager of transportation for the Bremen City Schools, and Watson.
Board member Mike Benefield said that he knew both candidates, but he thought that Watson’s experience on the Board would be a benefit.
“I just feel strongly, he put in the qualifying to run in the last election,” Benefield said. “He also has experience as a board member.”
Board chairwoman Martha Smithagreed.
“I feel strongly too, about him already having experience,” Smith said.
With no further discussion, the board members unanimously approved Watson’s bid for the seat. Watson previously had served three years on the board.
He is a transplant to Haralson County but has been active in the community including serving with the American Legion of Powder Springs, the Georgia Cattleman’s Association and being third year trustee on finance committee of Veterans of Foreign Wars in Buchanan as well as a member of the Board of Education.
He is a retiree of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served 28 years in the military.
In other business
• approved the purchase of a 2021 special needs Bluebird bus for $102,754. The system received a $77,220 allocation from the Georgia Department of Education towards the purchase leaving a balance of $25,534 that the system would have to pay out of its own funds.
• approved an agreement with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office to provide four student resource officers for the school system. The system will pay $180,647 by May 31 toward the cost of employing the deputies. Currently three officers are covering the system’s schools — one at the high school, one at the middle school and one who moves between the elementary and primary schools. Under the new agreement there would be an additional officer at the high school. Bell told the board members that both the Tallapoosa and Buchanan police departments patrol the schools within the city limits randomly during the day.
• approved a contract to stream high school events through the Pixellot System. The contract won’t cost the system anything; but those who want to watch the streamed events need to have a subscription, Bell said.
• approved the purchase of network components through ACP for $196,176. Erate, a federal program pays 85% of the cost leaving a balance of $29,426 for the system to pay, Zac Crosby, director of technology for the system said. The system will use special purpose local option sales tax proceeds allocated to technology for the purchase, Bell said.
• approved the purchase of wireless access points for the high school from ACP for $90,309. Again Erate will pay 85% of the cost of the purchase leaving a balance of $13,621 for the system to pay. This will also be paid through SPLOST funds, Bell said.
• heard from the mother of a student a request that the board allow virtual students of the system to attend Prom.
