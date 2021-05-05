Haralson County authorities rescued a man from flood waters Tuesday night after his car was swept off the road during intense storms in the area.
Those same storms caused reports of several flooded roads and fallen trees that kept first responders across west Georgia busy throughout the night.
At around 9:04 p.m., the Haralson County received a call regarding a possible drowning on Clay Road near Tallapoosa.
"It was a very dangerous situation," said Haralson County Fire Chief, Brian Walker. "A vehicle went across the dirt road, and because there is no bridge to protect the area, strong winds swept the car across the road and into a creek.
"The car did sink, but the individual driving the car was able to cling onto a tree until we arrived to the scene. He was about 300 yards into the creek, and we had six firefighters working together to pull him out."
The firefighters used ropes and life jackets to retrieve the man from the tree. He was rescued safely, Walker said, but two firefighters received minor injuries.
"I just want to encourage individuals that no matter how many inches of water is on the road, never drive a vehicle over a road that has water," said Walker.
The name of the man was not released. Units from the county's Fire Department, Sheriff's Office and road department were credited with assisting in the rescue.
Meanwhile in Carroll County, the director of the Emergency Management Agency, Tim Padgett, said the county received a total of 6.16 inches of rain in a 48-hour period.
“Initially we had to close a few roads,” said Padgett. “During tornadoes and flash flood warnings a lot of people are more so killed in vehicles because of the flooding. So, we had to close a few roads and inform people to take another route if roads appeared to be flooded."
Some of those roads were open again Wednesday morning, Padgett said, after the water had receded elsewhere.
Strong winds also caused a few trees to fall onto the roads. The Carroll County Public Workers helped the Fire Department in removing the trees from the streets.
“There were two lightning strikes to occur and about six fallen trees,” said Padgett. “Other than that, we were extremely blessed that those were our major problems.”
According to Dylan Lusk, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, much of the data from the back-to-back weather events was still being collected Wednesday.
“It takes quite some time to gather all the information from severe weather events,” said Lusk. “Right now, we have individuals out conducting storm surveys.
“We have two confirmed tornadoes in the Douglas and Fulton area. We have strong reasons to believe there was more, so we are out gathering information to officially report more confirmed tornadoes.”
