The president of the West Georgia Technical College will retire at the end of 2020 and an interim president has been announced.
Current President Dr. Scott Rule will retire on Dec. 31, and the Technical College System of Georgia has announced the appointment of Pat Hannon, who will serve as interim president as a search committee looks for a new president. Hannon will assume the post on Jan. 1.
Hannon is a longtime WGTC administrator, having served as vice president of Administrative Services, vice president of Student Affairs, and vice president of Academic Affairs during his more than 30-year career.
Hannon is a graduate of the University of West Georgia, where he received his MBA. He and his wife Sue have two daughters and five grandchildren.
“Pat has the leadership experience and a steadfast commitment to helping more students achieve their dreams through education,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “Scott has done a tremendous job as President and I know Pat will continue West Georgia Tech’s mission of providing business and industry with a skilled workforce.”
Rule will be retiring after a long career during which he served as Assistant Commissioner for Data, Planning, and Research for TCSG, a Technical Instructor, Chief Information Officer, Vice President for Academic Affairs, Vice President for Economic Development, and Vice President for Student Affairs at Chattahoochee Technical College.
Rule’s departure comes in the middle of the large scale project for the technical college, the construction of a new Carroll campus which is set to be ready for the opening in Fall of 2022.
Hannon will be overseeing the WGTC campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson, and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties.
