Karen Handel, a former Congresswoman and Georgia Secretary of State, has been chosen as the new president and CEO of Carroll Tomorrow and the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.
Handel succeeds Daniel Jackson, who retired from the positions in March. She will assume her new post on July 6, according to a release issued Tuesday by Carroll Tomorrow.
Handel has been a figure on both the state and national level. After serving as Secretary of State, Handel ran for governor in 2010, losing narrowly to former Gov. Nathan Deal in the Republican primary. She then had a controversial role with the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, a breast cancer charity. In 2017, she won a special election to represent the state’s Sixth Congressional District but lost the seat in 2018 to Democrat Lucy McBath. Last November, she lost again to McBath in a rematch challenge.
The announcement that she would be the new leader of Carroll Tomorrow and the Chamber was made by Loy Howard, chairman of the Carroll Tomorrow Board of Directors and president and CEO of Tanner Health System. Howard had served on a committee that searched for a successor to Jackson.
“Early in the process, the search committee identified several key traits we were looking for in a candidate,” Howard said in the release. “The ability to develop and execute Carroll Tomorrow’s vision for the community was at the top of that list. Leadership was also a very strong component. The board believes Karen has the ability and experience to lead our organization forward, elevating Carroll County, maintaining existing jobs, and creating new opportunities. She will continue to work with local elected leaders to build a business-friendly environment. Carroll County is already a great place to live, work, and play — a ‘county of opportunity’; we are excited about the future of Carroll County.”
“I am ecstatic!,” said Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan. “And I look forwarding to working with her.”
“We have had contact through the years in several Republican party activities,” Morgan added. “Since she was chairman of the Fulton County commission at one time, she is certainly aware of the responsibilities of holding such a position, even though Fulton is certainly much larger than Carroll County.”
Carroll Tomorrow was established in 2001 and is a public-private economic development organization for the county’s four industrial development authorities. The group works to help existing businesses in the county to expand, and to attract new companies to the area.
The Chamber of Commerce was established in 1955 and has 600 members who benefit from the chamber’s variety of activities, networking events, and seminars.
Handel serves as president of Cogent Strategies providing strategic counsel on business, public policy, and communication matters. She was president and CEO of the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce in Alpharetta from 2000 until 2003.
“I am excited to join this team to help build on the tremendous successes of both Carroll Tomorrow and the Chamber to make Carroll County an even better place for families and businesses,’ Handel said in the release.
“The opportunity to lead an economic development organization and chamber of commerce as a destination for business and community development is a challenge that I am prepared to tackle,” she added. “I believe my experiences on the local, state, and national levels will add value to the investors and community as a whole. I plan on Carroll County being my home for a long time.”
Handel served as Georgia’s Secretary of State for four years, the first Republican to hold that post. During a heated campaign for governor in 2010, she lost to Deal, who won the GOP primary with 50.2% of the 578,673 votes cast, according to Ballotpedia.
Her term as senior vice president of public policy for the breast cancer charity Susan G. Komen for the Cure (Komen) put her in the national spotlight. Media reports at the time linked Handel to a controversial decision by the group to cut ties with Planned Parenthood.
She unsuccessfully sought the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Saxby Chambliss, but won a seat in the U.S. House in a special election for the Sixth Congressional District, during which she was opposed by now-U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff. In 2018, she narrowly lost the seat to McBath, and was defeated when she challenged McBath again in 2020.
Prior to her political career, Handel was deputy chief of staff for Gov. Sonny Perdue and was involved with economic development initiatives across the state.
According to Tuesday’s release, the president of Carroll Tomorrow is responsible for providing leadership, long-term visioning, strategic planning, and implementation for the economic development organization and chamber of commerce. The executive and a professional team work with boards from both groups to execute plans designed to maintain and grow existing businesses, nurture entrepreneurship, and attract new investments for Carroll County.
Handel and her husband, Steve, will be moving to Carroll County in the next few months, the release said.
Times-Georgian writer Dan Minish contributed reporting for this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.