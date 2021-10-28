Saturday will be busy in the area of downtown Carrollton with two different holidays being celebrated.
Trick or Treat Downtown is this Saturday at 10 a.m. The city of Carrollton announced on Facebook that Adamson Square will be closed to through traffic on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for trick-or-treating.
There will be no parking on the square on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 2 a.m. to noon.
This event is rain or shine.
Football is on the schedule at the Amp with Georgia's matchup with Florida is the "World's Largest Cocktail Party" and will be shown on Saturday. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.
In another "holiday" celebration on Saturday night, the Amp will be open for Atlanta Braves fans.
"Wear your team gear and cheer on the Braves at the Amp this weekend as the World Series goes down downtown," according to a separate social media post.
Games will be shown on the big screen at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct.29 and Saturday, Oct. 30, (and on Halloween, if absolutely necessary).
