Guthrie assumes becomes Times-Georgian managing editor

The Times-Georgian welcomes Bruce Guthrie, who took over as managing editor on Monday.
“I am excited that Bruce accepted the position as managing editor,” Rachael Raney, Publisher of the Newspapers of West Georgia. “Bruce comes to us from Arkansas and has been with Paxton Media since 2012, and we are extremely fortunate he wanted to join our award-winning team here in Carrollton.
“He understands the size of shoes he has to fill with all the great editors we have had come through the Times-Georgian. Bruce is more than ready to take on the task. I know he will work well with our talented team and serve our community well.”
Guthrie has worked in a variety of positions in at newspapers in Batesville, Searcy, and Heber Springs, Arkansas.
He was General Manager and Editor of both the Batesville Daily Guard and Heber Springs Sun-Times before arriving at the Times-Georgian. In Searcy, Guthrie was Sports Editor.
All three newspapers are owned by Paxton Media Group, the same company that owns the Times-Georgian.
“Print journalism is alive and well, and I am thrilled to be a part of this outstanding, award-winning group of newspapers,” Guthrie said. “I look forward to meeting our readers as well as newsmakers in the area.
“We will strive to continue this newspaper’s long and storied history of being the most trusted source for news in this area. With my background in sports, I also look forward to watching our local athletes in action.
“Sports coverage is vital to an area like this, where the tradition and quality of sports is rich and robust. I will strive to continue to keep the Times-Georgian at a level that its readers deserve.
Guthrie attended Ouachita Baptist University and is a veteran of the U.S. Army. He and his wife Dana have three children, all grown, along with puppy, Prince Albert.
