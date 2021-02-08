Gun shots, car chase lead to arrest

A Carrollton Police Department vehicle was left damaged after a shots-fired call resulted in a chase through the city.
Dominique Washington, 29, of Lithonia has been arrested by Carrollton Police for two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of reckless conduct, fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, hindering law enforcement, weaving over the roadway, improper use of central turn lane, and failure to obey a traffic control device.
On Sunday evening, officers responded to a call about shots fired on Alameda Street. The suspect’s vehicle was described by 911 dispatch. While on the way there, one officer, Andrew Rosenfeld, saw the vehicle matching that description, according to an incident report.
After Rosenfeld turned on his sirens, the vehicle — whose driver was later identified as Washington — increased to high speeds, at one point reaching 100 mph in a 55 mph zone according to the report.
The chase entered Highway 27 and did not leave that road, traveling north and passing Walmart’s distribution center. Eventually, the car decreased in speed, and Rosenfeld attempted a PIT maneuver, according to the report.
Rosenfeld’s car made contact with Washington’s car and at one point, Washington’s car was perpendicular to Rosenfeld but still operational. As Washington was seen trying to correct his direction, Rosenfeld decided to use his car to strike Washington’s car, according to the report.
Washington’s car then spun and shortly after, Washington was seen leading the car and fleeing on foot, and Rosenfeld followed with his firearm and telling Washington to stop, according to the report.
Washington, however, continues running across yards on North Park Street, where a second officer was able to stop him and place him in handcuffs, according to the report.
The two counts of aggravated assault against Washington were for allegedly aiming his pistol at one officer and for allegedly ramming the patrol vehicle of another officer. His reckless conduct charge is due to allegedly discharging a firearm near a crowd of bystanders.
As of Monday, Washington’s bond was not set and he was still in custody at the Carroll County Jail.
